US Names 7 Groups of People Who Can Apply for Visa Without Paying Fee

The US Department of State published the full list of nonimmigrant visa applicants who qualify for a fee waiver in 2026

Diplomatic visa holders, certain J visa applicants, and US government employees on official travel are among those covered

Family members of US government employees killed or critically injured in the line of duty also qualify under specific conditions

The US Department of State has outlined seven distinct categories of nonimmigrant visa applicants who are not required to pay the standard visa application processing fee, with the information published on its official visa fees page.

The exemptions apply to a defined set of applicants and do not extend automatically across all visa types. Most travellers applying for tourist, student, or work visas remain subject to the standard fee.

US visa fee waiver rules for 2026: State Department lists seven categories, including diplomats, J visa applicants and families of injured or killed employees. Image credit: WPA Pool / Pool

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Who qualifies for a US visa fee waiver

The first category covers applicants seeking A, G, C-2, C-3, NATO, and diplomatic visas, as defined under 22 CFR 41.26. J visa applicants participating in official US Government-sponsored educational and cultural exchange programmes are also exempt, though the State Department advises such applicants to consult its dedicated Exchange Visitor Visas page to confirm their specific eligibility.

A third category covers applicants whose machine-readable visa requires replacement due to an error that was not the applicant's fault, either because the original was improperly affixed or must be reissued on those grounds.

Applicants exempted under international agreements as determined by Visa Services also qualify. This includes members and staff of observer missions to United Nations Headquarters recognised by the UN General Assembly, along with their immediate families.

Those travelling specifically to provide charitable services, as determined by Visa Services, make up the fifth category. US government employees travelling on official business form the sixth.

The seventh and final category applies to close family members of US government employees who died or sustained critical injuries in the line of duty. A parent, sibling, spouse, or child travelling to attend the funeral or burial of a US government employee killed on duty qualifies for the waiver, as does a parent, sibling, spouse, son, or daughter travelling to visit a critically injured employee during emergency treatment and convalescence.

What applicants should confirm before applying

The State Department makes clear that the fee waiver is not automatic. Applicants must verify that their visa category or travel purpose falls within one of the seven recognised exemptions before submitting their application.

Those who do not fall within any of the listed categories are expected to pay the applicable processing fee before their application can proceed.

US imposes visa restrictions targeting groups

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has rolled out a tough new visa restriction aimed at ending commercial birth tourism networks.

The first group comprises travellers who knowingly enter the US with the sole intention of giving birth on American soil to obtain birthright citizenship for their child.

The second group comprises brokers, business owners, and managers running birth tourism enterprises.

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Source: YEN.com.gh