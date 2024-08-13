Emily Threlkeld: Everything you need to know about Harold Ford Jr.'s wife

Harold Ford Jr. is a former U.S. congressman who served for ten years as a member of the Democratic Party from Tennessee's 9th congressional district. He is also a political commentator and author. Due to his public status, netizens are curious to know more about his personal life, especially his marriage to Emily Threlkeld.

Emily attends the GLAMOUR Magazine's "Fashion Gives Back" party at Milk Studios penthouse (L), and the BERGDORF GOODMAN hosts Cocktails (R). Photo: Patrick McMullan (modified by author)

Who is Emily Threlkeld? Emily rose to fame as Harold Ford Jr.'s wife and was often involved in her husband's Senate campaigns. She is also a popular marketing consultant, publicist, and entrepreneur from the United States. However, she has always maintained a low profile, prompting many to speculate many things about her.

Emily Threlkeld's profile summary

Full name Emily Threlkeld Ford Gender Female Age 43 years old (as of 2024) Date of birth 2 January 1981 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Naples, Florida, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in kilograms 57 Weight in pounds 126 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Tom Threlkeld Mother Deborah Beard Marital status Married Husband Harold Ford Jr Children 2 Education Community School of Naples, University of Miami Profession Marketing consultant, publicist, entrepreneur Net worth $3 million

Emily Threlkeld's bio

Emily Threlkeld was born in Naples, Florida, United States, to Deborah Beard and Tom Threlkeld. Deborah and Tom divorced when Threlkeld was two years old.

After the divorce, Emily Threlkeld's mother married Vin De Pasquale, but they divorced two decades later. Deborah is now married to Anson Beard, the former chairman of Morgan Stanley and a well-known Wall Street investor.

Top-5 facts about Emily Threlkeld. Photo: Patrick McMullan/Getty Images (modified by author)

Anson already had two other children from his previous marriage. Among them is Peter, a well-known photographer in the fashion industry.

How old is Emily Threlkeld?

Emily Threlkeld's age is 43 years old as of 2024. She was born on 2 January 1981. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Educational background

The American celebrity attended the Community School of Naples, where she was a cheerleader. After completing her high school education in 1999, she joined the University of Miami and graduated in 2003 with a bachelor's degree in Business and Marketing.

Career

Threlkeld commenced her career as a publicist for Nina Ricci, a French fashion house. Her work involved styling entertainment industry celebrities, including Jada Pinkett-Smith and Renee Zellweger.

Threlkeld also handled the publicity for the fashion house's collections and campaigns. The Naples native later left Nina Ricci for Carolina Herrera, where she continued working as a publicist.

She also assisted Mario Grauso, the group president under which the Nina Ricci and Carolina Herrera labels were owned. The famous marketing consultant operated as a publicist and consultant in a design conglomerate called Puig.

The American celebrity wife is also a well-known entrepreneur. She co-founded a swimwear label called Basta Surf with renowned designer Samantha August. The brand was formed in 2009 in New York City. Emily also worked for her husband as a director of research.

Furthermore, Harold Ford Jr's wife is also known for giving back. She has supported various charitable and social causes that impact humanity through donations and fundraising. Some organisations she has worked with include the American Cancer Society, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the New York Public Library.

How did Emily Threlkeld and Harold Ford Jr meet?

Harold Ford Jr and Threlkeld arrive for the Robin Hood Foundation gala in New York, U.S. Photo: Rick Maiman

Source: Getty Images

Emily and Harold met in 2004 at a wedding in New Orleans, United States. Harold Ford Jr. was a U.S. Tennessee congressman, while Emily was a publicist for Nina Ricci at the time.

The couple started dating and got engaged in 2007. They tied the knot on 26 April 2008. Emily Threlkeld's wedding occurred at Trinity Cathedral in Miami, Florida, United States.

Two years after their wedding, they moved to Nashville, Tennessee, when Harold Ford Jr. considered running for the U.S. Senate. However, he later opted not to run for the position and returned to New York City.

The celebrity shares two children with her husband, Harold. Their names are Harold Eugene III and Georgia Walker Ford. Georgia was born on 22 December 2013, while Harold was born in May 2015.

What is Emily Threlkeld's net worth?

According to Hotsziza and The City Celeb, Emily's alleged net worth is about $3 million. Her wealth is primarily attributed to her successful career as a marketing consultant, publicist, and entrepreneur.

Emily Threlkeld is an American marketing consultant, entrepreneur, and publicist. She rose to fame as the wife of Harold Ford Jr., a former U.S. congressman. The pair has two children, Georgia Walker Ford and Harold Eugene Ford III.

