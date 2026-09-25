UK Lists 6 Citizenship Registration Routes Eligible for Fee Waiver

The UK government published guidance outlining six registration routes under which children under 18 can request a British citizenship fee waiver

The waiver is tied to eligibility under the British Nationality Act 1981, meaning not every applicant will automatically qualify

The six routes cover circumstances ranging from stateless children to those with ties to British Overseas Territories and Hong Kong residency

The UK government has published official guidance identifying six citizenship registration routes through which children under the age of 18 may apply to have their registration fees waived.

Any child eligible to register for British citizenship under the British Nationality Act 1981 who is under 18 years old may submit a fee waiver request.

UK guidance outlines six routes for children under 18 to seek a British citizenship fee waiver, from statelessness to Overseas Territories and Hong Kong ties. Photo credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images

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The guidance makes clear that eligibility for the waiver is conditional, not automatic, meaning applicants must meet the qualifying criteria for their specific route.

The 6 routes covered by the fee waiver

The government specifies six application forms under which a waiver request can be submitted.

Form MN1 covers the general registration of children under 18. Forms S2 and S3 apply to stateless persons seeking to register as British citizens. Form T is for individuals born in the UK on or after 1 January 1983 who lived in the country until the age of 10.

Form B(OS) applies to those holding certain limited British nationality statuses, including British Overseas citizens, British subjects, British protected persons, and British National (Overseas) holders, provided they hold no other citizenship or nationality. Form B(OTA) covers a comparable group of British Overseas Territories citizens and related statuses. The sixth route, Form EM, allows registration as a British citizen through residence in Hong Kong prior to 1997, though this route is available on paper only.

What the guidance means for families

The fee waiver provision carries particular weight for families who face financial barriers to citizenship registration. British citizenship fees have long been a point of contention, with critics arguing they place disproportionate pressure on children who are legally entitled to citizenship but cannot meet the cost of applying.

For households with multiple children, or those navigating complex nationality situations, those costs can represent a significant financial burden. By clearly setting out the six eligible routes, the government's guidance gives families a structured basis on which to seek relief from registration fees.

The guidance does not alter who qualifies for British citizenship under existing law. Rather, it clarifies the procedural avenue through which eligible children and their families can request that the financial requirement be removed as a barrier to completing that registration.

UK names 2 groups of children eligible for free citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had shared distinct pathways through which children can obtain British citizenship without paying the standard application fee.

The development has generated interest from families navigating the UK immigration system.

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Source: YEN.com.gh