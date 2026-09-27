Qatar Releases List of 47 Countries Eligible for Free 30-Day Tourist Visa

Qatar's Ministry of Interior announced a free tourist visa scheme covering citizens of 47 countries worldwide

South Africa is the only African nation on the list, with travellers allowed multiple entries for up to 30 days

Eligible passport holders must carry a return ticket and a passport valid for at least six months to qualify

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Qatar has opened its doors wider to international travellers, announcing that citizens of 47 countries can now visit the Gulf state on a free tourist visa lasting up to 30 days.

Qatar publishes list of 47 countries eligible for free 30-day tourist visa. Photo credit: @reuters.

Source: Getty Images

What are the Qatar visa requirements?

The scheme, published through [Qatar's Ministry of Interior visa portal](https://portal.moi.gov.qa), requires no application fee. Upon arrival, the visa is stamped directly into the passport alongside an entry stamp, the arrival date, and the permitted stay's expiry date. Travellers who wish to remain longer can extend their stay by an additional 30 days.

To be eligible, passport holders must present a document valid for a minimum of six months, along with a confirmed return or onward travel ticket.

How Qatar's free tourist Visa works

The visa grants multiple-entry access throughout its validity period, meaning travellers can depart and return to Qatar without applying for a fresh visa each time. The scheme is designed strictly for tourism purposes and forms part of Qatar's ongoing effort to grow its visitor numbers.

Full List of 47 Countries covered by the Scheme

The eligible nationalities are:

Andorra, Singapore, Argentina, Macedonia, Panama, Cuba, Costa Rica, South Africa, Australia, Britain, San Marino, South Korea, Belarus, Georgia, the Maldives, Suriname, Bolivia, Guyana, Mexico, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Hong Kong, Moldova, Thailand, the Vatican, Brunei, India, Monaco, Ukraine, Canada, Indonesia, New Zealand, the United States of America, Chile, Ireland, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Pakistan, among others, complete the 47-country list.

South Africa stands out as the sole African nation included in the scheme, making it a notable entry point for African travellers looking to explore Qatar visa-free.

Qatar publishes list of countries eligible for free visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Qatar’s free 30-day tourist visa programme for citizens of 47 countries worldwide.

The multiple-entry visa is issued without a fee and can be extended for an additional 30 days.

South Africa is the only African country on the eligibility list, giving its citizens a significant travel advantage.

Eligible visitors can enter Qatar with a valid passport and proof of return or onward travel without applying for a new visa after each visit.

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Source: YEN.com.gh