Several Ghanaian influencers have publicly revealed properties they built or purchased using income from content creation and digital businesses

One influencer reportedly completed a house at just 22 years old, while another gifted a 10-bedroom mansion to his mother

The list includes well-known names from Snapchat, YouTube, and blogging who have turned social media earnings into real estate investments

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Social media has opened more than just a path to fame for some Ghanaian content creators.

For a growing number of influencers, digital income has also become a route into property ownership, with several publicly showcasing homes they say they have built or bought.

Wode Maya, Dulcie Boateng and other influencers who have flaunted their houses online. Photo credits: @dulcieboateng, @wodemaya and @sarahlawson.

Source: Instagram

Dulcie Boateng and AMG Deuces flaunt their houses

Influencer Dulcie Boateng drew attention after sharing videos of a house she claims to have completed at just 22 years old. She has credited advertising deals and social media business opportunities as key sources of the income that funded the project.

Beyond that first property, Boateng has also been linked to a multi-unit apartment development, placing real estate at the centre of her business portfolio.

AMG Deuces took a similar path, documenting his journey towards completing a four-bedroom mansion in Taifa, Accra.

He said he bought the land and set himself a target of finishing construction within roughly a year and a half. The completed home was later revealed in a family video, showing both the interior and exterior of the property.

The Instagram video is below:

Sara Lawson flaunts her duplex

Snapchat influencer Sara Lawson disclosed in 2023 that she had purchased a six-bedroom duplex in Accra. She had previously acquired land and begun construction but paused the build due to rising material costs before eventually completing the purchase of an existing property.

The Instagram video is below:

Zionfelix shares videos of his house online

Blogger and content creator Zionfelix has also spoken about his property investments, revealing in an interview that he spent approximately GH¢400,000 constructing a four-bedroom house, with a personal studio costing more than GH¢100,000 on top of that, excluding land.

The Instagram video is below:

Wode Maya drops photos of his mansion online

YouTuber and vlogger Wode Maya has shared content featuring a luxury home in Ghana and built a wider brand around documenting real estate and development projects across Africa. It is worth noting that not every property appearing in his videos is necessarily his own, as some content involves sponsorships or collaborations.

The Instagram video is below:

The Mitch Brothers' gift to their mother

Perhaps the most notable story on the list belongs to Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch, the Snapchat duo known as the Mitch Brothers. The twins built a 10-bedroom mansion and presented it as a gift to their mother, citing her sacrifices in raising and educating them. The property was not described as their personal residence but rather as an expression of gratitude.

Ghana's creator economy meets real estate

These stories reflect a broader shift in how some young Ghanaians are channelling digital earnings into long-term assets. Income streams from advertising, commercial partnerships and content creation are increasingly funding property investments that would once have seemed out of reach for people their age.

It is important to note that the exact ownership, financing and valuation of these properties have not always been independently verified, and claims should be attributed to the influencers themselves or to publicly documented reports.

Sarah Lawson celebrates her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian influencer Sarah Lawson’s birthday celebration, including the gifts and messages she received from fans.

The social media personality marked the occasion with an Apple iPad, a flower bouquet and a stylish birthday photoshoot.

Lawson has gained recognition for importing more than seven containers of goods from China to Ghana.

Her business success and reported birthday gifts worth over GHC100,000 have made her celebration a major talking point among followers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh