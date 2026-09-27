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China Releases 50-Country Visa-Free List With No African Nation Included
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China Releases 50-Country Visa-Free List With No African Nation Included

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read
  • China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an updated visa-free entry list covering nationals from 50 countries as of February 17, 2026
  • The 30-day visa-free policy covers travellers arriving for business, tourism, family visits, and transit purposes
  • Not a single African country made the list, meaning Ghanaians, Nigerians, Kenyans and others must still apply through embassies

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China has officially confirmed that no African country features on its updated list of 50 nations whose citizens can enter without a visa, leaving the entire continent outside the policy's reach.

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China names the countries that qualify for 30-day visa-free entry. Photo source: @xi_jinping_official
Source: Getty Images

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published the list, which took effect on February 17, 2026. Under the policy, ordinary passport holders from qualifying countries are entitled to stay in China for up to 30 days per visit, with the duration calculated from midnight on the day after arrival.

Which countries made China's 30-day visa-free list

The exemption covers arrivals for business, tourism, visits to relatives or friends, exchange programmes, and transit. The 50 qualifying countries span Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Read also

China releases full list of 55 countries eligible for 240-Hour visa-free transit

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  1. Andorra
  2. Argentina
  3. Australia
  4. Austria
  5. Bahrain
  6. Belgium
  7. Brazil
  8. Brunei Darussalam
  9. Bulgaria
  10. Canada
  11. Chile
  12. Croatia
  13. Cyprus
  14. Denmark
  15. Estonia
  16. Finland
  17. France
  18. Germany
  19. Greece
  20. Hungary
  21. Iceland
  22. Ireland
  23. Italy
  24. Japan
  25. Kuwait
  26. Latvia
  27. Liechtenstein
  28. Luxembourg
  29. Malta
  30. Monaco
  31. Montenegro
  32. Netherlands
  33. New Zealand
  34. North Macedonia
  35. Norway
  36. Oman
  37. Peru
  38. Poland
  39. Portugal
  40. Romania
  41. Russia
  42. Saudi Arabia
  43. Slovakia
  44. Slovenia
  45. South Korea
  46. Spain
  47. Sweden
  48. Switzerland
  49. United Kingdom
  50. Uruguay

No African country made China's visa-free list

Despite spanning four regions of the world, the official document makes no mention of any African nation. Citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, and every other African country remain outside the scope of China's unilateral visa exemption programme.

Travellers from across the continent must therefore continue to obtain visas through standard application processes at Chinese embassies and consulates before making any trip to China.

China has also separately published a list of 55 countries whose nationals are eligible for a 240-hour visa-free transit arrangement, which operates under different conditions from the 30-day entry policy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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