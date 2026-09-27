China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an updated visa-free entry list covering nationals from 50 countries as of February 17, 2026

The 30-day visa-free policy covers travellers arriving for business, tourism, family visits, and transit purposes

Not a single African country made the list, meaning Ghanaians, Nigerians, Kenyans and others must still apply through embassies

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China has officially confirmed that no African country features on its updated list of 50 nations whose citizens can enter without a visa, leaving the entire continent outside the policy's reach.

China names the countries that qualify for 30-day visa-free entry. Photo source: @xi_jinping_official

Source: Getty Images

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published the list, which took effect on February 17, 2026. Under the policy, ordinary passport holders from qualifying countries are entitled to stay in China for up to 30 days per visit, with the duration calculated from midnight on the day after arrival.

Which countries made China's 30-day visa-free list

The exemption covers arrivals for business, tourism, visits to relatives or friends, exchange programmes, and transit. The 50 qualifying countries span Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Andorra Argentina Australia Austria Bahrain Belgium Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Canada Chile Croatia Cyprus Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Japan Kuwait Latvia Liechtenstein Luxembourg Malta Monaco Montenegro Netherlands New Zealand North Macedonia Norway Oman Peru Poland Portugal Romania Russia Saudi Arabia Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland United Kingdom Uruguay

No African country made China's visa-free list

Despite spanning four regions of the world, the official document makes no mention of any African nation. Citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, and every other African country remain outside the scope of China's unilateral visa exemption programme.

Travellers from across the continent must therefore continue to obtain visas through standard application processes at Chinese embassies and consulates before making any trip to China.

China has also separately published a list of 55 countries whose nationals are eligible for a 240-hour visa-free transit arrangement, which operates under different conditions from the 30-day entry policy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh