A GHc25,000 wedding venue package shared by Kele TV on Instagram on September 26, 2026, has gone viral in Ghana

The package bundles a venue, sound system, tables and chairs, plus a hotel room with breakfast, spa, and pool access for the couple

Ghanaians flooded the comments with praise, contrasting the deal with what they called the country's culture of overpriced services

A wedding package priced at GHc25,000 is generating major buzz across Ghana after Kele Plux TV shared the offer on Instagram on September 26, 2026, with many Ghanaians calling it a rare and refreshing deal in a market known for sky-high event costs.

The Conclave wins over Ghanaians with their new wedding package. Photo credit: @keleplux.

Source: Instagram

The package, promoted under the Kele TV brand, bundles together a wedding venue, sound equipment, tables and chairs, and a hotel room at Roots Hotel for the couple, complete with breakfast, spa access, and pool use. The combination of essentials and luxury add-ons in a single affordable price point is what appears to have struck a chord online, with the post racking up significant attention shortly after it was shared.

White man offers GH¢25,000 wedding package in Accra

Wedding costs in Ghana have become a sore point for many young couples, with venues, catering, and décor often priced well beyond the reach of ordinary earners.

Against that backdrop, a package that covers the core logistics of a wedding day and throws in a romantic hotel stay for a flat GHc25,000 has been met with genuine enthusiasm.

Commenters were quick to draw a broader point from the offer, framing it as proof that businesses can serve everyday Ghanaians without sacrificing quality or profitability.

The Instagram photo is below:

Reactions to the GHc25,000 Wedding Package in Accra

YEN.com.gh compiled comments from Ghanaians reacting to the viral package.

@friidiida wrote:

"Ghanaians themselves have made life impossibly expensive for their fellow Ghanaians. They do business with no regard, respect or compassion for their fellow Ghanaians. This is such a great way to make sure that an ordinary Ghanaian can still enjoy a lovely, luxurious, memorable wedding experience. Luxure does not necessarily mean expensive, as Ghanaians seem to think 🤦🏾‍♀️ Let this be an example."

@ladze added:

"These people are actually going to take over our country with just 2% of common business sense, a typical Ghanaian will charge 200% more for the same service. Well good job young man"

Rohoda stated:

"This is what I wanted to do but I didn’t have the land. Love itttt. We need more of these."

Kwame stated:

"The foreigners are now taking our jobs. This is how it starts….Something should be done about this before it gets out of hands."

The Instagram video is below:

Ogidi Brown's mom trends at his wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Artiste Maame, the mother of Ghanaian music executive Ogidi Brown, and her standout appearance at his private wedding in Italy.

She drew widespread attention in full Kente regalia and an elaborate feathered headpiece.

The ceremony also featured Ogidi Brown dancing with his bride despite using a wheelchair, adding an emotional dimension to the family celebration.

His mother’s bold fashion choice quickly became a major talking point among Ghanaian social media users.

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Source: YEN.com.gh