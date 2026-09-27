A heated exchange erupted on United Showbiz on September 26, 2026, between Prophet Kumchacha and pundit MC Yaa Yeboah

MC Yaa Yeboah cut off Kumchacha mid-sentence during a discussion about Rex Omar, telling him he knows nothing about the creative arts

Kumchacha fired back with a warning, reminding Yaa Yeboah of his long TV career and threatening consequences if she shouts at him again

A fiery confrontation on United Showbiz on September 26, 2026, saw Prophet Kumchacha threaten fellow panellist MC Yaa Yeboah after she silenced him during a heated discussion about Presidential Staffer for the Black Star Experience, Rex Omar.

Kumchacha makes an appearance on UTV. Photo credit: @kumchacha.

Source: UGC

The debate centred on comments Rex Omar made in an earlier interview, where he suggested the government was focusing on more urgent national priorities over concerts, using the analogy that no one organises an event when there is nothing to eat at home.

The remark drew sharp criticism from MC Yaa Yeboah, who argued that Omar was unfit for his role and should be dismissed from office immediately.

Kumchacha and MC Yaa Yeboah's on-air clash

The situation escalated when Kumchacha attempted to cut in while Yaa Yeboah was making her case. Rather than yield the floor, she shut him down bluntly, telling him: "Masa, masa, you don't know anything about the creative arts; we are discussing issues about the creative arts industry."

The rebuke did not sit well with the preacher. Kumchacha hit back hard, reminding Yaa Yeboah of his long history on entertainment panels, stretching back to the days of Nana Ama McBrown, MzGee, and Empress Gifty as hosts of United Showbiz.

"Everyone on this show has someone who listens to them. I have sat on this show from the days of Nana Ama McBrown, MzGee, to Empress Gifty. When I started going on entertainment shows, you hadn't started going on television. You were even a secretary," he said.

He went further, issuing a direct warning: "I will deal with you if you shout at me the next time I interject whenever you are speaking. I have been doing this pundit work before you even started... When did you start coming on TV? Watch how you speak to me next time. Do you think it's all about shouting on air and repeating yourself?"

Rex Omar's comment that started it all

The root of the disagreement remains Rex Omar's remarks framing the government's position on entertainment funding.

MC Yaa Yeboah clearly felt the statement reflected poorly on the presidential staffer's understanding of the creative arts sector, and her call for his sacking set the tone for the combative exchange that followed between her and Kumchacha.

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Source: YEN.com.gh