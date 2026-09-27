MC Yaa Yeboah publicly demanded the removal of Presidential Staffer Rex Omar during a United Showbiz discussion on September 26, 2026

The media personality accused Rex Omar of failing to align with the President's vision for the Black Star Experience

Her remarks came after Rex Omar suggested the government had more pressing priorities than concerts at a Ghana Diaspora Townhall meeting

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MC Yaa Yeboah has fired a broadside at Rex Omar, the Presidential Staffer overseeing the Black Star Experience, insisting he is unfit for the role and should be removed from office.

The outspoken media personality made her position clear during a United Showbiz segment on September 26, 2026, arguing that Rex Omar's public statements have consistently undermined, rather than advanced, the President's agenda.

MC Yaa Yeboah says President Mahama should sack Rex Omar from his office. Photo credit: @utv.

Source: Instagram

Rex Omar's comments that sparked the backlash

The controversy traces back to remarks Rex Omar made at the Ghana Diaspora Townhall meeting, where he offered a domestic analogy to explain why the Black Star Experience had not gained significant traction.

He suggested that a household struggling to put food on the table would not make entertainment a top concern, indicating the government's attention was currently absorbed by weightier national issues.

For MC Yaa Yeboah, that reasoning was simply not good enough from someone in his position.

"He is a presidential staffer, and he is not even aligning with the President's vision. He needs to be sacked. He was asked about the Black Star Experience, and here is the case where he was seen throwing the Finance Minister under the bus. How does the Black Star Experience have anything to do with the economy? Let's be serious. That is why they don't take us seriously, because if you can tell that the economy is bad, we can't get money to buy tickets for events. Are we serious at all?" she said.

MC Yaa Yeboah shows off her bare face without makeup. Photo credit: @mcyaayeboah.

Source: Instagram

MC Yaa Yeboah's Call for Rex Omar's resignation

Beyond calling for his dismissal, MC Yaa Yeboah suggested Rex Omar could step aside voluntarily before the situation worsened for him.

"Let's be serious… If Rex Omar thinks that the job is difficult for him, he should resign for the sake of his dignity or, better still, look for a PR person to speak for him. Because anytime he speaks, he gives us a chance to scrutinise him," she added.

The veteran musician Rex Omar has held the Presidential Staffer role with responsibility for the Black Star Experience, an initiative designed to elevate Ghana's creative and entertainment industry on both local and international stages.

The X video is below:

MC Yaa Yeboah rocks black gown to UTV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about MC Yaa Yeboah's outfit during an appearance on a live TV show.

Her look quickly drew criticism from social media users, who questioned whether the outfit was suitable for a televised programme.

The backlash added to recent controversy surrounding her outspoken comments about Daddy Lumba’s widows.

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Source: YEN.com.gh