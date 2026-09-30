The US Social Security Administration published a list of roughly 50 countries whose nationals can keep receiving payments while living outside America

Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire are the two African nations that appear on the SSA's Country List 2

Citizens collecting payments as dependants or survivors must meet additional conditions beyond simply holding a passport from a listed country

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The United States Social Security Administration (SSA) has released its Country List 2, identifying the nations whose citizens remain eligible to receive Social Security payments after relocating outside American soil.

The list spans roughly 50 countries across Africa, Europe, the Americas, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. Among them, two African nations appear: Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire.

The US lists Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire among about 50 countries where citizens may keep receiving US Social Security abroad Image Credit: James Gilbert, Marcia Straub/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

African nations on the SSA's list

The inclusion of Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire means their nationals who qualify for US Social Security benefits can generally continue receiving those payments even when residing in their home country or elsewhere abroad.

The full list also includes Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Gabon, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Jamaica, Jordan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, the Marshall Islands, Mexico, the Federated States of Micronesia, Monaco, Montenegro, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Palau, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Romania, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, Serbia, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, and Venezuela.

Conditions attached to SSA payments abroad

Holding a passport from a listed country does not guarantee continued payments in every case. The SSA stipulates that nationals receiving benefits as a dependent or survivor of a primary beneficiary must satisfy further requirements before payments can be maintained outside the United States.

Individual circumstances vary, and the documentation required may differ depending on the basis on which a benefit was originally granted. The SSA recommends that anyone planning to live abroad or already doing so contact the agency directly to confirm their eligibility and understand what additional steps may be necessary.

Country List 2 is publicly available on the SSA's official international payments page, where recipients can verify their country's status and review the conditions applicable to their specific situation.

US names 31 countries covered by Social Security agreements

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has detailed the Social Security benefits available to people who have worked in both the US and one of 31 countries covered by bilateral Social Security agreements.

The agreements are designed to coordinate the Social Security systems of the participating countries and help workers avoid paying Social Security taxes on the same earnings in both countries.

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Source: YEN.com.gh