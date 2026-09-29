Tanzania's Immigration Services Department announced that Nigerian nationals have been removed from the referred visa category , effective immediately

The change follows amendments published in Government Gazette number 246 of 2026 , signed by Chief Spokesperson ACI Paul J. Mselle

Nigerians travelling to Tanzania will now be processed through standard visa application channels, on equal footing with many other nationalities

Tanzania has officially removed Nigerian nationals from its referred visa category, a classification that previously subjected Nigerian travellers to additional scrutiny and procedural requirements before entry into the country could be approved.

The announcement was made by Tanzania's Immigration Services Department through its official Instagram account, @uhamiajitz, on 28 September 2026. The notice was signed by Chief Spokesperson ACI Paul J. Mselle.

Tanzania removed Nigerian nationals from its referred visa category, effective immediately. Image credit: ALFSnaiper, ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tanzania's visa policy change for Nigerians

The reclassification follows amendments gazetted under Government Gazette number 246 of 2026. Under the former arrangement, Nigerian nationals were required to undergo a more involved review process before their travel to Tanzania could be sanctioned. That framework no longer applies.

Nigerian citizens intending to visit Tanzania will now be directed through routine visa application procedures, either via Tanzania's official immigration online portal or at designated ports of entry. The adjustment places Nigerian travellers on the same procedural footing as nationals from numerous other countries already processed through standard channels.

Immediate effect, no transitional period

The official notice contained no provisions for a transitional period, indicating the policy shift took effect immediately upon the announcement. Nigerian nationals already in the process of applying for Tanzanian visas at the time of the publication would therefore be subject to the revised procedures without delay.

Tanzania's Immigration Services Department did not provide additional detail on what prompted the removal of Nigeria from the referred category at this time, beyond citing the gazette amendments as the formal basis for the change.

The development marks a notable shift in travel arrangements between the two African nations, simplifying the path for Nigerian citizens seeking to enter Tanzania for tourism, business, or other purposes.

Singapore imposes visas on citizens of 10 countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Singapore has published a list of countries whose nationals are required to hold a valid visa before travelling to Singapore.

The African nations included are Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Mali, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Tunisia.

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Source: YEN.com.gh