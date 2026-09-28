Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority published official eligibility guidelines for its 96-hour visa-free transit facility

The rules split eligible travellers into two separate tracks, with India and selected Chinese nationals facing stricter conditions than others

Citizens from CIS countries, Georgia, Turkmenistan, and Ukraine are also covered under the facility with fewer entry conditions

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Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has released official guidelines detailing which foreign nationals are eligible for the country's 96-hour visa-free transit facility (VFTF), establishing two distinct eligibility tracks based on a traveller's nationality.

Singapore lists countries whose citizens can get a 96-hour visa-free transit. Photo credit: Eloisa Sanchez, Peng Song

Source: Instagram

The guidance covers nationals from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Georgia, India, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and certain Chinese nationals who do not hold ordinary, diplomatic, public affairs, or service passports issued by the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Two tracks, different conditions

Nationals of India and selected PRC passport holders, including those carrying a PRC Travel Document, a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Document of Identity, or a Macau SAR Travel Permit, fall under the first track. To qualify, these travellers must be transiting through Singapore to or from a third country and must hold a valid onward air, ferry, or cruise ticket scheduled to depart within 96 hours.

Critically, they must also present a valid visa or long-term pass, carrying at least one month of remaining validity from the date of entry into Singapore, issued by or valid for entry into one of eight specified countries: Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, or the United States of America.

The ICA also clarified that travellers who previously used a single-journey visa from one of those eight countries may still qualify on the return leg of their journey, provided they are travelling directly from the issuing country back to their home country without having returned home in between.

CIS and nearby nations face fewer hurdles

The second track applies to citizens of CIS member states, namely Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, along with nationals of Georgia, Turkmenistan, and Ukraine.

These travellers face considerably lighter requirements. They simply need to hold a valid onward air ticket departing Singapore within 96 hours. Both groups may enter Singapore via any transport mode but must exit by air or sea.

Entry still not guaranteed

Despite meeting all listed criteria, travellers are not automatically assured entry into Singapore. The ICA was explicit that all transit visitors must still satisfy prevailing entry requirements, and that final decisions rest with ICA officers at the point of entry. No extensions of stay will be granted under the VFTF under any circumstances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh