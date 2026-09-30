Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced visa restrictions on officials from 14 countries found to be obstructing international parental child abduction cases

Egypt stands as the only African nation cited, having recorded no judicially resolved abduction cases in 2025

Brazil and India top the list for duration and volume of unresolved cases respectively, while Serbia appears for the first time

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on foreign officials in 14 countries identified as failing to cooperate in the resolution of international parental child abduction cases, with Egypt the only African nation on the list.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveiled the policy on 28 September 2026, stating it would apply to foreign government officials, judges, judicial administrators, and law enforcement personnel who deliberately obstruct the return of abducted children to their country of habitual residence. Immediate family members of targeted individuals are also subject to the restrictions.

Marco Rubio imposes US visa restrictions on officials in 14 countries over child abduction cases, with Egypt the only African nation cited for noncompliance.' Photo credit: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"Protecting American children abducted across international borders and reuniting them with their parents is a top priority for the Trump Administration," Rubio said in a press statement. He added that when officials intentionally obstruct the prompt resolution of such cases, they prolong family separations and block the return of children to the United States.

14 countries cited for noncompliance

The restrictions follow findings published in the Annual Report to Congress on International Child Abduction.

The full list of countries or territories identified as demonstrating a pattern of noncompliance comprises Argentina, the Bahamas, Belize, Brazil, Ecuador, Egypt, Honduras, India, Jordan, the Republic of Korea, Peru, Poland, Serbia, and the United Arab Emirates. Serbia appears on the list for the first time.

Brazil has featured on the list for 20 consecutive years, with its authorities failing to enforce return orders and leaving 32% of cases unresolved for more than 12 months, at an average delay of three years and four months. India recorded the highest volume of outstanding cases, with 90 unresolved matters involving 103 children at the close of 2025, and 71% of those cases open for more than a year.

Egypt's record on child abduction cases

Egypt does not adhere to any international protocols governing parental child abduction and was previously cited for noncompliance in 2015, 2016, and every year from 2019 through 2025.

A Memorandum of Understanding signed between Washington and Cairo in 2003 was intended to encourage voluntary resolution of abduction cases, but Egyptian authorities have persistently failed to engage meaningfully with the US Department of State.

In 2025, 59% of abduction cases involving Egypt remained unresolved for more than 12 months, and no cases were resolved through Egyptian judicial authorities during that year. Because Egypt is not a signatory to the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, there is no binding legal framework compelling either government to act, leaving affected parents with limited recourse.

Egyptian officials and their family members found to be obstructing abduction cases now face the possibility of denial of US entry visas under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The Department of State said it would maintain diplomatic engagement with all cited countries and could deploy additional measures under the Goldman Act, including the suspension of foreign assistance, against governments that fail to improve their compliance records.

US lists countries facing Social Security payment restrictions

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced that individuals residing in two countries are barred from receiving Social Security payments.

It noted that federal rules block the transfer of Social Security funds to people living in Cuba and North Korea.

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Source: YEN.com.gh