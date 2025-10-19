Meet Kevin Chamberlin's husband Michael Gans and their long-lasting marriage
Kevin Chamberlin's husband, Michael Gans, is an American producer, writer, and actor known for his appearances on Daddy Issues and Where the Bears Are. The couple first met in NYC in 1991 and married in 2008.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Michael Gans' profile summary
- A look at Kevin Chamberlin's husband, Michael Gans
- Explore Kevin Chamberlin and Michael Gans' relationship timeline
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Kevin Chamberlin has been married to Michael Gans since 2008, and they have been together since 1991.
- Kevin and Michael first met in mid-1991 in New York City.
- The couple prefers keeping details about their relationship under wraps.
Michael Gans' profile summary
Full name
Michael Earl Gans
Gender
Male
Date of birth
23 November 1963
Age
61 years old (as of October 2025)
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Place of birth
Contra Costa County, California, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Gay
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Dark brown
Father
Michael J. Gans
Siblings
Four
Marital status
Married
Husband
Kevin Chamberlin
Profession
Producer, actor, writer
A look at Kevin Chamberlin's husband, Michael Gans
Michael was born on 23 November 1963 in Contra Costa County, California, to Michael J. Gans. He grew up alongside his four siblings, Virginia, Olivia, Kathleen, and Julianne. Gans is a well-known producer and actor.
He has been featured in Daddy Issues (2013), Where the Bears Are (2013), and SG (2000–2002). Michael has also written and produced several films and TV shows, including Scream: The TV Series, Siren, and Viva Laughlin.
Explore Kevin Chamberlin and Michael Gans' relationship timeline
Chamberlin and Michael have been together for over three decades. Below is their relationship timeline.
Mid-1991: Kevin and Michael Gans' first meeting
Michael Gans and Kevin Chamberlin first met in mid-1991 in New York City and married in 2008. During an interview with Playbill, Kevin reflected on their early days together and how they met.
Michael and I met just before Pride in NYC in 1991 when we were both young, struggling actors.
He continued,
We were both in the closet, terrified about coming out to family members and employers. Look how far we’ve come—and still the world still has a long way to go.
2008: They tied the knot
Kevin and Michael Gans married in June 2008 after a long dating period. The couple celebrated their 30th anniversary during Pride Month in Los Angeles.
2015: Kevin assured his fans he was happily married
On 17 July 2015, the American actor shared a message on his X (Twitter) account confirming that he was happily married to Michael Gans. He wrote,
Yes, I am happily married
2024: They worked together on Finding the Joy
In 2024, Michael Gans cowrote and directed Kevin's solo cabaret show, Finding the Joy. The show highlights the actor's career through songs, stories, and humour.
FAQs
- Who is Michael Gans? He is an American TV writer and producer.
- How old is Michael Gans? Michael is 61 years old as of 2025. He was born on 23 November 1963.
- Are Kevin Chamberlin and Emma Chamberlain related? Kevin and Emma are not related but share the same last name. Emma is an American influencer, podcaster, businesswoman and model.
- Is Kevin Chamberlin in Stranger Things? He did not appear on the TV show. Many mistakenly believe he appeared in Stranger Things due to his physical resemblance to the show's Brett Gelman.
- Did Bertram from Jessie pass away? Kevin Chamberlin, who portrayed Bertram in the TV series, is still alive.
- What nationality is Kevin Chamberlin? Kevin has American nationality. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland.
- When did Kevin Chamberlin and Michael Gans get married? The couple got married in 2008.
Kevin Chamberlin's husband, Michael Gans, is a well-known producer, writer, and actor. He has starred in projects like Where the Bears Are and Daddy Issues. The couple has been together since 1991, but married in 2008.
