Meet Kevin Chamberlin's husband Michael Gans and their long-lasting marriage
by  Peris Wamangu reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
4 min read

Kevin Chamberlin's husband, Michael Gans, is an American producer, writer, and actor known for his appearances on Daddy Issues and Where the Bears Are. The couple first met in NYC in 1991 and married in 2008.

Kevin Chamberlin and Michael Gans
Kevin Chamberlin and Michael Gans pose for a photo. Photo: @TheatreAACC on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Kevin Chamberlin has been married to Michael Gans since 2008, and they have been together since 1991.
  • Kevin and Michael first met in mid-1991 in New York City.
  • The couple prefers keeping details about their relationship under wraps.

Michael Gans' profile summary

Full name

Michael Earl Gans

Gender

Male

Date of birth

23 November 1963

Age

61 years old (as of October 2025)

Zodiac sign

Sagittarius

Place of birth

Contra Costa County, California, United States

Current residence

Los Angeles, California, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Gay

Hair colour

Dark brown

Eye colour

Dark brown

Father

Michael J. Gans

Siblings

Four

Marital status

Married

Husband

Kevin Chamberlin

Profession

Producer, actor, writer

A look at Kevin Chamberlin's husband, Michael Gans

Michael was born on 23 November 1963 in Contra Costa County, California, to Michael J. Gans. He grew up alongside his four siblings, Virginia, Olivia, Kathleen, and Julianne. Gans is a well-known producer and actor.

Kevin Chamberlin attends the opening night of "& Juliet" at Ahmanson Theatre
Kevin Chamberlin attends the opening night of "& Juliet" at Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall
He has been featured in Daddy Issues (2013), Where the Bears Are (2013), and SG (2000–2002). Michael has also written and produced several films and TV shows, including Scream: The TV Series, Siren, and Viva Laughlin.

Explore Kevin Chamberlin and Michael Gans' relationship timeline

Chamberlin and Michael have been together for over three decades. Below is their relationship timeline.

Mid-1991: Kevin and Michael Gans' first meeting

Michael Gans and Kevin Chamberlin first met in mid-1991 in New York City and married in 2008. During an interview with Playbill, Kevin reflected on their early days together and how they met.

Michael and I met just before Pride in NYC in 1991 when we were both young, struggling actors.

He continued,

We were both in the closet, terrified about coming out to family members and employers. Look how far we’ve come—and still the world still has a long way to go.

2008: They tied the knot

Kevin and Michael Gans married in June 2008 after a long dating period. The couple celebrated their 30th anniversary during Pride Month in Los Angeles.

2015: Kevin assured his fans he was happily married

Kevin Chamberlin attends the Cameron Boyce Foundation's 3rd Annual Cam
Kevin Chamberlin attends the Cameron Boyce Foundation's 3rd Annual Cam for a Cause Gala at The Beehive in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter
Source: Getty Images

On 17 July 2015, the American actor shared a message on his X (Twitter) account confirming that he was happily married to Michael Gans. He wrote,

Yes, I am happily married

2024: They worked together on Finding the Joy

In 2024, Michael Gans cowrote and directed Kevin's solo cabaret show, Finding the Joy. The show highlights the actor's career through songs, stories, and humour.

FAQs

  1. Who is Michael Gans? He is an American TV writer and producer.
  2. How old is Michael Gans? Michael is 61 years old as of 2025. He was born on 23 November 1963.
  3. Are Kevin Chamberlin and Emma Chamberlain related? Kevin and Emma are not related but share the same last name. Emma is an American influencer, podcaster, businesswoman and model.
  4. Is Kevin Chamberlin in Stranger Things? He did not appear on the TV show. Many mistakenly believe he appeared in Stranger Things due to his physical resemblance to the show's Brett Gelman.
  5. Did Bertram from Jessie pass away? Kevin Chamberlin, who portrayed Bertram in the TV series, is still alive.
  6. What nationality is Kevin Chamberlin? Kevin has American nationality. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland.
  7. When did Kevin Chamberlin and Michael Gans get married? The couple got married in 2008.

Kevin Chamberlin's husband, Michael Gans, is a well-known producer, writer, and actor. He has starred in projects like Where the Bears Are and Daddy Issues. The couple has been together since 1991, but married in 2008.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

