Russia's Foreign Ministry confirmed the sudden death of Ambassador Alexander Darchiev, aged 66, on Wednesday

The ministry described Darchiev as an 'exceptional professional' who served in one of Russia's most demanding diplomatic roles

President Putin had appointed Darchiev as ambassador to Washington in March 2025, replacing a veteran of the post

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Alexander Darchiev, Russia's ambassador to the United States, died suddenly at the age of 66, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday. No cause of death has been publicly disclosed.

Russia's Foreign Ministry confirmed the sudden death of Ambassador Alexander Darchiev, aged 66. Credit: Sasha Mordovets

Source: Getty Images

CNN reported that the ministry issued a statement confirming that Darchiev "passed away suddenly," offering no further medical details. In the same statement, officials paid tribute to his decades of service, calling him an "exceptional professional."

"Alexander Darchiev served in one of the most demanding areas of Russian foreign policy," the ministry's statement read. "We extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Alexander Darchiev's family and loved ones."

Darchiev was appointed to the Washington post by President Vladimir Putin in March 2025.

He was widely regarded within Russian diplomatic circles as a seasoned operator with a reputation for sharp, unsparing criticism of Western governments and policies.

Darchiev's Career in Russian Diplomacy

Prior to his appointment as ambassador, Darchiev held a series of positions within the Russian Foreign Ministry, according to the Russian embassy in the United States.

His career spanned some of the most turbulent periods in Russia's relationship with the West, and his posting to Washington placed him at the centre of one of the most consequential bilateral relationships in global diplomacy.

His death comes at a particularly fraught moment in US-Russia relations, though the ministry's statement made no reference to the broader diplomatic context.

The circumstances surrounding his passing remain unclear, with Russian authorities yet to provide any additional details beyond confirming the death was sudden.

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Source: YEN.com.gh