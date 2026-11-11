ECG Announces 4-Hour Power Outage in Parts of Eastern Region on November 12

The Electricity Company of Ghana announced a planned maintenance exercise affecting several communities in the Eastern Region

ECG issued the notice on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, citing the need to improve service delivery in the region

The outage is scheduled for Thursday, November 12, 2026, running from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a scheduled power interruption affecting several communities in the Eastern Region, set to last four hours on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The utility provider released the notice on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, explaining that the temporary outage stems from a planned maintenance exercise designed to enhance service delivery across the affected areas.

ECG announces a 4-hour power outage in parts of the Eastern Region on November 12, 2026. Photo credit: ECG.

Source: UGC

Residents and businesses in the impacted communities can expect no electricity supply between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on that day.

Eastern Region communities facing the outage

The ECG listed the following areas as affected:

Trado

Ampekrom

Oframasi

Mpreaso Amanfrom

Kwahu Nsabah

Ohene Akura

Asuoboni Rails

Atibie Amanfrom

Kwame Nkrumah

Akutuase

Awureasua

Ekwaso

Kadewaso

Asuoso

Jejeti Aboe

New Jejeti

Old Jejeti

Apesika

Sekyere

Abekoase

Subriso Bebume

Ahankraso

Enyiresi

Nanapa

Monsie, and Frimpongso.

ECG urges residents to prepare ahead

ECG expressed regret over any disruption the exercise may cause and called on residents and businesses within the listed communities to put appropriate measures in place ahead of the scheduled outage.

The company did not specify the nature of the technical works being carried out, but framed the interruption as a necessary step towards improving the reliability of electricity supply in the region.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to store water, charge essential devices, and make alternative arrangements for time-sensitive business operations before 8:30 a.m. on November 12.

Read the ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

ECG announces 2-day dumsor in Central Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana announced planned maintenance works affecting parts of the Central Region on Wednesday and Thursday.

The outages were scheduled to run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both days, with different areas affected each day.

ECG apologised for the disruption and urged residents and businesses in the affected communities to take necessary precautions.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh