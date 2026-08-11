Matshidiso Matilda’s old confrontation video has resurfaced amid the Limpopo Boy controversy, drawing renewed attention to her past

Limpopo Boy’s management has addressed the alleged footage and revealed steps being taken to stop its further circulation online

The latest controversy has also brought fresh attention to DJ KA following a similar alleged video leak in July 2026

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An old video of Matshidiso Matilda, identified as the woman allegedly featured in the Limpopo Boy video, has resurfaced following the circulation of the footage online.

Matshidiso Matilda's old video demanding an apology from her husband over dream cheating surfaces after an alleged leaked video with Limpopo Boy. Image credit: NDN News.

Source: Twitter

The alleged video involving South African dancer Limpopo Boy, whose real name is Robert Matome Thuka, began circulating on social media on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

Matshidiso had previously gained attention for a video in which she confronted her husband, Kevin Shai, and demanded an apology after accusing him of cheating on her in a dream.

The resurfaced clip has now attracted renewed attention as social media users revisit her earlier comments about infidelity amid the latest controversy.

Matshidiso’s dream cheating confrontation resurfaces

In the old video, Matshidiso is seen confronting Kevin and demanding that he apologise for allegedly cheating on her.

The unusual part of the confrontation was that the alleged cheating had happened in her dream rather than in real life.

Despite this, she appeared determined to receive an apology from her husband.

The clip became popular online because of the dramatic exchange and the unusual circumstances behind Matshidiso’s complaint.

It has now resurfaced after the alleged Limpopo Boy video began circulating, bringing the old confrontation back into the spotlight.

Below is the resurfaced Instagram video in which Matshidiso demands an apology from her husband for allegedly cheating on her in a dream.

Limpopo Boy management responds to alleged leak

The resurfaced video comes after Limpopo Boy Crew Management addressed the circulation of the alleged footage, describing it as unauthorised content and stating that legal professionals and relevant platforms were being engaged to have it removed.

The management also urged members of the public not to download, share or redistribute the alleged video, while a copy of its statement was later reshared on X by blogger @Lord_Ori_.

It is reported that the statement was also taken down after it had been posted, adding another development to the controversy surrounding the alleged video.

DJ KA’s apology after his own alleged video leak

According to an earlier report by Yen.com.gh, Kessben FM presenter DJ KA, whose real name is Rexford Adu Ntim, issued a public apology after an alleged video involving him began circulating online in July 2026.

The Kumasi-based radio personality said the footage had been recorded four years earlier, during what he described as a difficult period in his life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh