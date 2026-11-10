Italy's Department of Civil Liberties and Immigration published eight categories of foreigners who may apply for citizenship

Each category carries a distinct minimum legal residence period, ranging from two years to a decade, before an application can be submitted

A newly added eighth category, introduced by Law No. 63 of April 2025, covers foreign family members of victims of road or highway infrastructure collapses

Italy has formally outlined eight categories of foreigners who are eligible to apply for citizenship by residence, as published by the country's Department of Civil Liberties and Immigration under Article 9 of Law No. 91 of 5 February 1992.

Italy's Department of Civil Liberties and Immigration published eight categories of foreigners who may apply for citizenship. Credit: cabuscaa

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Under the framework, citizenship is granted by presidential decree following a formal application to the President of the Republic.

Each category comes with a specific minimum period of legal residence that must be completed before an application may be submitted, though meeting that threshold does not guarantee approval.

The first category applies to a foreigner whose father, mother, or one grandparent was or is an Italian citizen by birth, requiring at least two years of legal residence in Italy.

Foreigners born on Italian soil who have continued to live there legally must meet a three-year minimum.

A foreign adult adopted by an Italian citizen must have resided legally in Italy for at least five years following the adoption.

Foreigners who have served the Italian State for a minimum of five years, including service rendered abroad, also qualify under a separate category.

Citizens of European Union member states are eligible after four years of legal residence, while stateless persons must have lived legally in Italy for at least five years.

The broadest category covers all other foreigners not captured by the above provisions, requiring a minimum of ten years of continuous legal residence in Italy before an application can be filed.

The Eighth Category Under Law 63

The most recently introduced category was added by Law No. 63 of April 2025. It covers foreign family members of victims of a road or highway infrastructure collapse and requires at least five years of legal residence in Italy.

This addition represents the most recent amendment to Italy's citizenship-by-residence framework.

Across all eight categories, the minimum residence period marks the earliest point at which an application may be submitted.

Italy's authorities have made clear that satisfying the residency requirement is a necessary condition, not a sufficient one, for obtaining citizenship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh