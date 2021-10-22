Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, recently got people praising his wife after he shared a video of her eating while enduring labour pains

The video is a throwback before they had their child one year ago and despite the fact that they were rushing to the hospital, the actor's wife ate her corn

Fans and colleagues of the actor have taken to social media to praise women in general for their strength

Nollywood actor Junior Pope has laughed at the fact that his wife still had the strength to eat corn despite the fact that she was in labour one year ago.

He shared a throwback video of the moment his wife held on to her corn and chewed hard despite the fact that she was in labour pains as they rushed to the hospital.

Junior Pope shares video of his wife. Photo credit: @jnrpope

Source: UGC

"This Was One Year Ago , My Wife In Labour On Our Way To The Hospital…… She Still Get Mind Dey Chop Corn."

Watch the video below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nigerians react

destinyetikoofficial:

"It’s not easy oo."

calistaokoronkwo:

"Strength of a woman."

chiomakpotha:

"Strong woman. I could feel the pain here. Chai!"

hennybite:

"Eyaaaa, She was feeling the pains and did not want it to show. Strenght of a woman."

ibiwarietuk:

"Oh wow! strong woman I double tap."

chyo982:

"Labour like this enjoying corn, same labour i was on Friday and the whole neighbours almost heard my voice if not for my husband."

blessingalohan:

"Lolzzz, she really get mind, see her face, her face is telling the pain but her mouth is still working."

kintoresourcesltd:

"God will continue to bless all the women out there, labour pains God is always wonderful."

Junior Pope celebrates son's birthday

Thursday, September 16, 2021, marked the birthday of Junior Pope's sons, Jaden Jidenna.

To mark the occasion, the actor took to his Instagram page of over a million followers to honour his son - one of three boys.

Sharing some absolutely adorable photos of Jade, the film star accompanied them with a loving caption in which he talked about the joy and blessing that came with fathering Jaden.

Source: Yen