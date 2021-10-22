Keletso is a woman on a mission to find a woman identified as Khanyisile Aphane, who applied for a job as an education assistant in Centurion

Keletso says the woman supplied the wrong number and she has now taken to social media to track Khanyisile down

Mzansi social media users are praising the stunning lady for being generous and some are praising the power of social media

A local lady is on a mission to find a woman identified as Khanyisile Aphane, who applied for a job in Centurion but gave the wrong number. It seems Aphane has secured the job but she can't be contacted.

This prompted a social media user, Keletso, to go all-out to search for the young jobless lady on Twitter. Mzansi peeps have joined the search, finding an inactive profile under the name. Briefly News looks at the reactions where some peeps are praising @Ms_Kellzz for being generous. She wrote on her page:

“If you know a Khanyisile Aphane who applied for a job as an education assistant in Centurion, please tell her she wrote the wrong number and they wanted to call her back but called me instead.”

Keletso is looking for a woman who got a job in Centurion. Image: @Ms_Kellzz/Twitter

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@krisD63 said:

“Then e-mail Kanyesile for heaven's sake. Or call her referees.”

@AlExtraBM said:

“No email or next of kin contact?"

@TshegoMini said:

“You guys add next of kin on your CVs?”

@kamohelo_1363 said:

“She wrote the wrong number!! What if motho oo is not interested in teacher assistance??”

@Khozakandima said:

“What's the name of the school? Incase afumaneke and she can call back the school.”

@Flava_Thebe said:

“I think adding social media names mo CV going forward it's plus.”

@SAYouth_SA said:

“Hi @Ms_kellzz, we are trying to get hold of you so that we can assist Khanyisile Apane. Please DM us so that we are able to communicate with you.”

@Vuyani03 said:

“Seems she was last around these streets in 2014.”

@Mosola_7369 said:

“Please confirm if not Khomotjo Aphane, she was on the same role last time before it expired.”

@Evo_Xabi said:

“This is why I believe in social media, people like you.”

@SineguguM said:

“Yho I found someone on Facebook who lives in Pretoria but looks like she was last active in 2017.”

Halala: Mzansi inspired by a woman who quit the job of 16 years to become Covid19 nurse

Looking at a similar story regarding jobs, YEN.com.gh posted that Frieda Staebler is another example of perseverance and faith.

The Cape Town-based woman says she worked in a factory for more than 15 years and never gave up on her dream to become a nurse. Staebler’s story is documented on Facebook via the Heroes of Grootte Schuur and it has seriously inspired many South Africans.

The stunning woman says she is now working in the Covid-19 ward.

@Faith Jensen said:

“What an inspiration you are. You definitely have the true qualities that make nursing a calling. Thank you for your sacrifice and for making a difference amidst the heartache, pain and trauma all around you with long hours in the sadness you radiate the qualities of a true hero along with the others. May your days off be filled with all that refuels and refills you.”

Source: Yen