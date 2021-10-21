“Blessings”: Waitress Details How Kind Strangers Paid Bill for 2 Ladies

A Cape Town-based waitress, Patricia Scholtz Douries, has shared an inspiring story on social media, saying there are many generous people in Mzansi

Douries says an unknown family came from nowhere to pay the bill for two senior citizens at a café she works for

South Africans are inspired by this story and many are offering blessings for the Good Samaritans

A local waitress has detailed a beautiful story on social media about a generous family who decided to pay for two elders' meals last weekend.

Patricia, a waitress, headed to Facebook to share the inspiring story via the #ImStaying page and it has really attracted positive comments from scores of locals.

She says the senior citizens could not believe it when she told them their bill was already paid for by the generous family. She wrote on social media:

“I’m a waitress at Café Mia in Helderberg centre Somerset Mall. And there is a lot of awesome people as our customers. This weekend there were two elder women. And opposite their table was another family. That family called me to ask me to put that table order on their bill.

“And not only them but we have a lot of people coming there and do the good deed. Today and normally I did tell them personally thank you. They really appreciate it. To see their faces when you tell them their bill is already paid - is indescribable. Thank you to those awesome people hope they can read the post if they're on this group. #Imstaying.”

The post reads:

Oscar Dunn said:

“Very lovely gesture....but..... don't you think people eat out because they can afford it. I'd then rather give to those who are in real need, or give the waiter or waitress a very generous gratuity, as opposed to just giving for the sake of giving.”

Jenifer Strauss said:

“There are some beautiful kind-hearted people out there.”

Sandra Winter said:

“Wish I was so lucky.”

Percy Whyte said:

“Blessings to all you generous Givers.”

Mariki Janse van Vuuren said:

“This is such a lovely gesture. Thank you so much to all who bless stranger's like this.”

Goolam Hoosen Khan said:

“Blessings.”

Desmond Likgale said:

“Simply amazing.”

