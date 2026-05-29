South African anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was dragged to court by the South African Human Rights Commission over her group's actions

In a viral May 29 video, Jacinta broke down and called on her supporters to storm the Durban High Court on June 2 when her case was set to be heard

The SAHRC's lawsuit centred on March and March's actions blocking immigrants from receiving life-saving healthcare at South African hospitals

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the South African activist leading an anti-immigration crackdown in the country, has been dragged to court over her recent actions.

South African Anti-Immigrant Activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma Dragged to Court

Source: Facebook

In a video shared to social media on Friday, May 29, Jacinta was spotted crying out over the impending legal action and calling on her supporters to march to the Durban court where she is expected to face charges.

In recent weeks, Jacinta, who heads a group known as March and March, has gained global attention due to her group confronting immigrants in South Africa and asking them to leave and go back to their countries.

The group claims they are targeting illegal immigrants who are burdening South African society, taking jobs and resources that could be used to cater to locals.

Their actions have sparked heavy criticism as some marches have descended into violence against innocent immigrants, with other viral videos showing immigrants being driven out of hospitals, schools, etc.

Amid the chaos, the government of Ghana earned plaudits after evacuating 300 citizens who wanted to leave South Africa.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma dragged to court

In her viral May 29 video, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma cried out that the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) had taken legal action against her and her group over their actions targeting immigrants.

“Hi everyone, so the Human Rights Commission has taken me to court in my personal capacity, taken our lawyer to court, taken March and March to court and some of our members as well as Operation Dudula,” she announced.

Jacinta said the SAHRC’s lawsuit focused on their actions against stopping immigrants from receiving life-saving health care at hospitals, and that the commission called on the police to arrest her and her cohorts.

She said the commission’s efforts were misguided and called on all her supporters to storm the court in Durban on Tuesday, June 2, when her case would be heard.

“So we're calling on all of you South Africans who are available on Tuesday to please join us at the Durban High Court, that's where we're going to be appearing, and we want to make our voices heard,” she added.

The Twitter video of Jacinta speaking about her impending court case is below.

Reactions to Jacinta’s court plea

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Jacinta calling on supporters to storm her court hearing.

Nana Kojo said:

"True. You’re not law enforcement. You could protest for your institutions to be empowered. But stopping people in public and harassing them to leave, giving them a deadline is criminal."

Sylvia-Daughter of Zion wrote:

"You need to be arrested indeed for reckless behaviour against human beings. Are there no law enforcement agencies in your country to enforce the law for you to take the law into your own hands? Very irresponsible behaviour."

Mzansi Mzansi commented:

"Jacinta will go down in the history books as one of the bravest women South Africa has ever had. Her beautiful work will surely be studied by the next generation in SA schools, the very same generation she's fighting for their future. With Jacinta, South African citizens and the next generation's future is in safe hands."

Source: YEN.com.gh