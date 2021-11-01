A 21-storey building located in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state has collapsed trapping many residents of the area

Residents are scampering for safety in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state as a 20-storey building has reportedly collapsed.

The incident was confirmed by the acting coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) southwest, Ibrahim Farinloye.

Farinloye said the building is located at Gerrard Road in the Ikoyi area of the state.

The collapsed building is located on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi area of Lagos. Photo: Bashir Ibrahim Idris

Source: Facebook

A video clip shared by Vanguard Newspaper shows many residents in the area running helter-skelter towards the collapsed building.

While details of the collapse are still sketchy, it is unclear how many people might be trapped in the debris of the collapsed building at the time of this report.

4.17 PM: Farinloye has just confirmed that two people have been rescued alive from the collapsed building.

He also said that efforts are been put in place as NEMA officials alongside other officials in the state are mobilising resources to ensure that those trapped in the rubble are rescued in due time

NEMA officials are currently on the ground and mobilising resources to ensure the rescue of those trapped in the debris of the collapsed building. Photo: Ibrahim Farinloye

Source: UGC

4.31 PM: The NEMA official also confirms that the building is a multipurpose one.

5.01: One person has been confirmed dead in the incident that occurred in Gerrard Road, Ikoyi Lagos state.

The body of the yet to be identified victim was said to have been recovered by officials at the scene of the building collapse, Farinloye said.

