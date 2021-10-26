Sammens, the MD of Citi FM has narrated how a trotro driver behaved unscrupulously after being caught peeing by the roadside

Samuel Attah-Mensah, as his full name goes, indicated that the driver was seen at Alajo Junction in Accra

The Ghana Police Service has, over the past few weeks, been relentless towards making arrests

The driver of a commercial sprinter with car registration number GN 3073 - 14 was recently spotted by the renowned Ghanaian businessman and media icon, Samuel Attah-Mensah, urinating on the street.

Samuel Attah-Mensah, the managing director of Citi FM popularly known as Sammens indicated in the caption of a video on his Twitter handle @Sammens that he met the driver at Alajo Junction in Accra.

Tagging the official handle of the Ghana Police Service, Sammens disclosed that upon questioning the gentleman, he was told to go and collect the pee.

In his own words:

This trotro driver stopped right in front of me at Alajo junction to pee and when I confronted him he told me to come collect the pee if I'm against it and he added .."nkwasiasem aaakwa". @GhPoliceService

It appears that the driver in question has just gotten himself in more trouble than he could ever see coming, particularly as the Police Force has been extremely active against such acts in recent times.

The reckless Benz driver in recent viral video

Meanwhile, the driver of a black Mercedes Benz, who was captured on camera in a dangerous driving scene at the Airport traffic lights in Accra, has been arrested by the police.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Kofi Sasa was spotted driving dangerously at the Airport traffic light on Saturday evening.

In the video widely circulated on social media, he drove into the middle of the four-lane road, turning his car in circles and eventually speeding off before the traffic light turned green.

Another driver urinating on the street

Not long ago, a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook handle called Nyarko II also had a Ghanaian lady calling out a male driver in public for urinating right in the middle of the highway.

The woman was heard saying actions like this are the reason why the country is not progressing. She also mentioned that she will make sure the driver gets arrested.

