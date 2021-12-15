A creative resourceful man has turned waste into wealth by building a floating hotel using plastic bottle wastes

Eric, the brain behind the 'crazy' invention, picked 800k plastic bottles he found on the bank of a beach in the Ivory coast

His eco-friendly floating hotel which has household items including Wi-Fi and air condition is rented to customers at $100 per night

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In used plastic bottles, people saw wastes but a creative man, Eric, saw building materials instead and brought his idea to light.

The man who migrated to Ivory Coast in Africa has now built the first-ever hotel that floats on the sea using 800k plastic bottles.

He turned trash into wealth Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Nas Daily

Source: Facebook

The hotel is now a successful business

Eric's floating hotel has become quite the catch and attracts visitors with an average of 100 persons per week.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The well-furnished floating hotel rents at $100 (N40k) per night and boasts of facilities like Wi-Fi, a solar-powered lighting system and air conditioners.

At the request of the guests, the hostel can be moved from one location to the other on the sea.

Eric seeks to build more floating hotels

Basking in the euphoria of the success of his first mind-boggling idea, the businessman is seeking to build more hotels in a similar fashion and has intensified efforts at collecting more plastic bottles wastes.

He employs the services of kids who assist in gathering plastic bottles they can find, especially on the beach bank in the Ivory Coast.

The eco-friendly hotel wasn't built with only plastic bottles but involved the use of woods as well.

A video capturing the look of the hotel was shared on Facebook by Nas Daily.

Social media users hail the innovation

Sadia Noor said:

"The Highest praise for u Eric.

"Obviously, a commendable work reusable of plastic into a great hotel. From every unusable thing we should find the opportunity, it’s a message for us."

Margarita Kefalaki stated:

"Inspirational or crazy idea? (that became ACTION!). A floating hotel made of trash! Congratulations to this kind of 'crazy' people and their actions! Thank you for inspiring us!"

Christina Sayson Chaneco-mejia wrote:

"Heal the world make it better place for u and for me and the entire human races" it was such a very brilliant idea sir .keep it up .my two thumbs up for u."

Fayola Williams opined:

"This is making a significance. Living life to it's fullest and truly leaving his legacy behind. Admire this guy's ability to listen to his conscience."

Man builds house using 14, 800 plastic bottles

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian man had built a house using 14,800 plastic bottles.

Explaining the process of building the house, Ahmed said workers filled the plastic bottles with sand and linked them at the neck by an intricate network of strings.

He said the building is the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa, adding that it is cheaper to build because the building materials are available on the streets and in trash dump centres.

Source: Yen