A video of a robot, Ameca, playing human has stirred reactions online as it reacted with many human expressions

When it woke up, it opened its mouth in a seeming attempt at yawning before looking at both its hands

Many people who reacted to the video were fearful that machines like Ameca may one day take control of everything

A video showing a human-like robot, Ameca, with the right facial expressions has stirred reactions on social media. The machine woke with a yawn like a person.

After it woke up, the robot examined its two hands as if surprised it now has a new body. The founder of Engineered Art, Will, said that the reason they made the robot look like a human is to interact with people, CNN reports.

The robot has beautiful facial expressions. Photo source: @cnn

Ameca even has a great smile with a perfect dentition. In a part of the video, it placed its finger on its lip as if it was telling someone to keep quiet.

Towards the tail end of the video, Ameca threw out its hands in a way that demonstrates welcoming an imaginary friend or family, The Economic Times reports.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 81,000 likes.

Mixed reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

ayej15 said:

"iRobot was on to something."

mollyab22 said:

"My worst nightmare."

bernalgutierrez said:

"There’s a movie as to why this is not a good idea."

ghanaianfoodrecipe said:

"I think we human beings are trying to create our own trouble makers."

john.charles12 said:

"I feel like I've seen this in a movie before.

nickjbe said:

"Oh heck no… no no no… that is freaky…"

__sam_e__ said:

"That’s super cool and a bit creepy at the same time … reminds me of iRobot!"

Teenager who created a robot

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 14-year-old girl identified as Famidah Yussuf emerged as the Union Bank's The Next Robotics Legend after designing a humanoid robot.

According to a post by Union Bank of Nigerian on LinkedIn, the humanoid robot is called Famidah and it solves problems of shortage of medical personnel.

The teenager's goal is to reduce the burden of record-keeping and regular health checks by doctors or nurses, thereby utilising sensors that automatically track patients' vitals.

