Despite Media Apologises After Falsely Claiming FIFA World Cup 2026 Broadcast Rights
- Despite Media's Peace FM announced on June 3, 2026, that the group had secured exclusive rights to broadcast all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- The media group reversed course a day later, apologising for sharing inaccurate information about the broadcast rights and confirming they do not hold them
- Ghanaians reacted with heavy backlash, with many accusing Despite Media of rushing to publish unverified information and causing confusion online
The Despite Media group, owned by businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite, faced heavy backlash from Ghanaians after making a massive U-turn on a claim of broadcasting the World Cup.
On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, the official account of Peace FM, one of the group’s subsidiaries, posted on social media that the company had secured the rights to broadcast all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“Despite Media Group has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup across its television and radio platforms in Ghana. The tournament will be aired on UTV Ghana as well as radio stations including Peace FM, Okay FM, Neat FM, and Hello FM, positioning the media group as a major destination for comprehensive World Cup coverage in Ghana,” the post read.
The announcement came at a time when Ghanaians were yearning for more information on broadcast rights for the World Cup, sparking positive reactions from social media users.
However, a day later on Thursday, June 4, Despite Media corrected the record, clarifying that they do not have the rights to broadcast the World Cup.
In their update, they apologised for sharing the wrong information, sparking heavy backlash from Ghanaians.
“We apologise for the inaccurate information shared earlier regarding the broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” the post read.
The Instagram post shared by Despite Media is below.
Below is a Facebook post with details of the earlier Despite Media post.
Reactions to Despite Media’s World Cup saga
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Despite Media facing backlash after inaccurately reporting about broadcasting the World Cup.
cowbells_7 said:
"We Know Already!!! Despite Media, Always Broadcasting Fake News. Shame on you people."
the_obroni_dream wrote:
"You made me insult GTV."
lod_brian commented:
"You go explain taya 😂😂😂."
will.ie3235 said:
"Always in a hurry to break out unverified, unconfirmed news🙄."
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh