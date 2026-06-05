Ghanaians in parts of Ghana could experience some thunderstorms later on June 5 as the country contends with the effects of poor planning and drainage.

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency said in the early hours of the day, mist or fog patches are expected to form along the coast, forest and hilly areas, resulting in reduced visibility.

Thunderstorm Warning: Ghana Meteorological Agency Warns of Likelihood of Heavy Rains on June 5

Source: Getty Images

Sunny conditions with occasional cloud development will dominate over most places within the country as the day progresses, according to an update on X from the agency.

However, chances of thunderstorms or rain will affect parts of the coastal, middle, transition and northern sectors from late afternoon into the evening.

Building collapses after downpour in Adenta

YEN.com.gh reported that a building at Adenta collapsed on June 3, trapping people in the structure during the downpour.

Five occupants, comprising three adults and two children, were trapped beneath the rubble when the structure collapsed.

The victims were identified as Margaret Kpeli, Fred Atagba, Solomon Dzigba, Seyeram Dzigda and David Dzigda.

Source: YEN.com.gh