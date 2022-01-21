Lost Boys, a group of South Sudanese-American men started construction of residential homes in Nakuru county

The group of 45 men put money together and set up a residential village set for occupancy soon

TUKO.co.ke understands the official launch of the homes will be graced by Nakuru county governor

A group of South-Sudanese-American men have decided to invest in Kenya and create employment and residents for hundreds of locals.

The group contributed money to set up a residential village. Photo: Ajakguong Media Productions.

Residential homes

TUKO.co.ke has learnt the group, led by one Maketh Kuer Koor bought a big piece of land in Nakuru and started the construction of a residential estate.

According to information accessed by TUKO.co.ke, the group, in partnership with Centerpiece Global Partners started the project in 2016.

Well, the whole initiative was initiated by former South Sudanese lost boys who live in the United States and Australia.

The whole thing was inspired by Maketh who owned another apartment in the Eastern part of Nakuru.

Maketh saw yet another opportunity convinced his fellow South Sudanese to invest in the brilliant project.

Employment opportunity

It should be noted the group started by purchasing land 12 km west of Nakuru town just North East of Njoro town in 2016.

The group then contributed money and set up a small village with fancy houses for some of them and others to be rented out.

Maketh and his friends bought the five acres of land which was empty and were determined to set up living spaces for Kenyans.

The former lost boys not only put up 20 beautiful homes in the village but also set up a fence and created jobs for Kenyans in the past four to five years.

By December 28, 2020, about 20 houses out of the 28 were complete and ready for occupancy for the general public.

The houses will soon be rented out to Kenyans. Photo: Home edition.

"State function"

YEN.com.gh has learnt the grand opening of the village will be graced by the Nakuru County Governor and other notable personalities.

The development of Centerpiece village attracted new development to the area, and soon Nakuru west would be a growing part of town, according to area residents.

As it appears, Centrepiece village will be a gated community with its own shopping centre.

YEN.com.gh understands each house has three bedrooms, three baths rooms, a modern kitchen and a lounge.

The parking lot can comfortably house four cars, and there are trees planted all over the property.

Centerpiece Global Partners are yet to share the prices of the houses.

