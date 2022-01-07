Instead of doing things the conventional way, some individuals have taken bold steps to take different approaches that have paid off. These individuals built houses with wastes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

With their daring house concepts, these smart people will make one question every little thing they ever considered to be waste materials in the past.

In this article, YEN.com.gh highlights four individuals that have successfully built houses using waste materials.

1. Nafisa Khanbhai

In Kenya, a physically challenged woman identified as Nafisa Khanbhai put smiles on the faces of orphans by building them a 4-bedroom house using 50k plastic bottles.

The plastic bottles Nafisa used in constructing the house were said to be sourced from hotels, schools, and conference locations.

According to the woman, the edifice which was started in the year 2015 took 7 years to build and presently houses 38 orphans.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The plastic-bottled house has a living room area, a kitchen, 2 bathrooms, a study area, and so forth.

It took her years to build Photo Credit: Nafisa Khanbhai

Source: UGC

2. Eric

Another smart person who built a great structure using plastic bottles is a man called Eric. His however was not for charity but for a profitable purpose.

Eric successfully built the first-ever floating hotel using 800k plastic bottles he picked on the bank of a beach in Ivory Cost.

His hotel does not only generate revenue as a tourist destination but also via rental. A night rental in the floating hotel costs N40k.

He wants to build more structures in similar fashion Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Nas Daily

Source: Facebook

3. Danida Nelson Boateng

A man named Danida Nelson Boateng built a beautiful house using plastic wastes creatively. Quite differently from the aforementioned two who used plastic bottles straightaway, Danida casted plastics into bricks.

The casted bricks were then used like normal blocks in constructing the house.

YEN.com.gh gathered that Danida used 13,000 kilograms of recycled plastic in the making of the fine house.

He casted wastes into bricks Photo Credit: Embassy of Denmark in Ghana

Source: Facebook

4. Yahaya Ahmed

A Nigerian engineer identified as Yahaya Ahmed built a 3-bedroom house using 14,800 plastic bottles.

According to Ahmed, plastic-bottled house is 20 times stronger than normal houses and can last up to 300 years.

The Nigerian said he built such a house in a bid to reduce the volume of plastic pollution in the environment.

He said it is more stronger than normal houses Photo Credit: Premiumtimesng

Source: UGC

Man builds upside-down house

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man had built an upside-down house.

Marek Cyran got the idea for an upside-down house after seeing one in Poland while on vacation and proposed it to people in his community.

YEN.com.gh gathered that Marek's idea was mocked by the people but he would not be discouraged. In the year 2012, Marek successfully built an upside-down house in Niagara Falls, USA.

Source: YEN.com.gh