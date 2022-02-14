A sweet old lady has displayed interesting dance steps alongside her daughter-in-law who engaged her in a dancing competition

The woman showed off impressive waist moves, even as her daughter-in-law tried to follow in her footsteps with good moves too

Some Nigerians who have seen the video are of the opinion that the mother-in-law won the dancing competition

An interesting video currently trending online has shown a mother-in-law with her son's wife engaging each other in a dancing duel.

The ladies showed off sterling and very cool waist moves as they danced to Egwu Abuja by Darlington Nwangwu Onye Ntisa.

They did cool waist moves in the interesting video. Photo credit: Tiktok/@Shasha_805

Mother in dances like a pro

But social media users are of the view that the old woman's waist moves dwarfed that of her young daughter-in-law.

In the interesting video which they recorded at home, the old woman danced like a pro, apparently remembering her own youthful days.

The video shared on Tiktok by @Shasha_805 gathered a lot of attention. It was also shared on Instagram by @olorisupergal and it has attracted reactions from many social media users who showered admiration on both. A few of the reactions are captured below:

@eriata_ese commented:

"Na this kind mother in law we dey pray for."

@duudu_.x wrote:

"This 70 years old woman waist is still intact I wonder what’s wrong with these 20+ ladies Smh."

@ruth_ifenkwe said:

"When your mother in law was young , she must have been the dance leader."

@houseofchichi wrote

"Mama was a groover in her young days"

@kiddiesparadiseabk remarked:

"Mama ate and left no crumbs biko"

Watch the interesting video below:

