A viral video showing a lady dancing hard despite her body size has stirred massive reactions online

In the clip, the lady moved her big body with much flexibility as she stunned her audience who kept clapping

Nigerian Instagram users said that the lady danced way better than them with slimmer physiques

A short video shared online has shown a big body-sized lady dancing with great energy that belied her physique.

Despite being plus-size, the woman's leg moves were topnotch as she wowed her audience on a stage.

The lady's moves were very fast. Photo source: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

She is good!

The MC at the event where she danced was amazed. In the clip shared by Gossip Mill TV, people screamed when the lady finished off with a gbese move.

Some social media users who reacted joked that it may be dramatic if the lady falls on stage while dancing.

Watch the video below:

She has moves

At the time of writing this report, the post had gathered over 600 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

65psm said:

"I am just Glad the stage is concrete."

caprisonnepapi1 said:

"Naaa, she gat moves bruh.. she even dance pass most lekpa sef."

callmeslicky_ said:

"The guy that appeared close to her to stop her no fear him life ooo. if she mistakenly land on you. Yeehhhh.

big.zina said:

"I dy vex abeg I no wan laugh."

ca_t_h_e_r_i_n_e said:

"She tried o.. me that she's five times bigger than me, I can't do those steps to save my laiveee."

deriq001 said:

"Once she miss one step lasan, you already know the rest … una go run from that stage."

prettygifttyy said:

"I love the girl's confidence."

Talented Ghanaian Boy Displays Skillful Dance Moves

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a talented young Ghanaian boy stunned a gathering of young folks with his eye-popping dance moves and energy as he took to the dance floor to show what he's got.

In a video circulated widely on social media, the young boy is seen in a casual outfit dancing to the delight of the people who had surrounded him at an unknown event.

His impressive balance despite his weight was one of the things that got scores of people heaping praises on him.

Source: YEN.com.gh