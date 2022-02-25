There are no generally acceptable dance moves globally, with new steps emerging every now and then, especially in Nigeria.

No matter how difficult some dance moves appear, some ladies still manage to perfect the styles to the point of showcasing them while rocking heels.

YEN.com.gh spotlights three dance videos of ladies in heels that captivated people.

1. Eye-catching moves at an eatery that stunned Oyinbos

Esosa Omolola Ogbebor, a pretty Nigerian lady, was the centre of attention at a restaurant as she impressed people with hot dance moves in heels.

The professional dancer famed for dancing in public places made white users of the eatery lose focus as she switched between different moves at will.

The talented lady danced like she had no heels on and got a particular customer smiling, obviously in admiration.

2. Dancing on the spot in heels

While a worship centre's praise session was ongoing, a young lady on low-cut caught the eye of a worshipper owing to how she danced.

The pretty lady danced on the spot using her legs while in 6 inches heels.

Managing the tiny space where she stood, the lady held onto the seat before her as she showed off some cool legwork.

Her moves were so energetic that a female worshipper at the far end slowed down he dancing to watch the high-heeled dancer.

3. Lady in heels dazzles among men in cute dance video

A young lady in heels went viral after being captured wearing heels leading a group of men in a dance session.

The lady who has been dubbed Queen of Salsa stood out from the men as she danced with an intense energy that some of them opened their mouths in awe.

She seemed to be in a world of her own, changing spots and making body twists effortlessly like she had no heels on.

