Things keep getting easier and better for the viral dancing security boys since their sacking from a restaurant

The young lads recently updated on social media about their successful international passport applications

The lads popularly known as Happie Boys shared a video from the immigration office capturing the moment their application was ongoing

The former security boys who were relieved of their duties at a restaurant have taken to social media to celebrate their successful international passport applications.

In an Instagram story they made, reposted by @gossipmilltv, the young lads expressed joy at the development as they shared a video taken at the immigration office.

The boys struck a pose at the immigration office Photo Credit: @happie_boys1, @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

The lads were accompanied by their friend, Caleb who would also be accompanying them for studies in Cyprus after being gifted scholarship as well.

The ex-security boys at a restaurant now popularly known as Happie Boys shared a photo taken in front of the immigration office.

Social media users expressed surprise at how fast their application was granted and shared their thoughts about it.

Watch a video from their time at the immigration office:

Nigerians react

@tdsglamshair said:

"When Gods Grace locate you , you find Favour even at your foolish act."

@livirak said:

"This is to prove again that international passport can be processed and delivered in a day.

"God av mercy."

@youfoundjune said:

When money de ehn, everything will just be flowing and going in one direction. Congratulations guys."

@rukevw.e said:

"If person tell this guys say them go study abroad dem no go believe. God blessings ehnn."

@m.m.a_j said:

"Na wetin go make me go viral I wan to start doing...if you go viral you see help.....if you no go viral, you no go see help."

Young man who made the video of the sacked dancing security boys gets abroad scholarship

Meanwhile,YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young man who recorded the video of the sacked dancing security boys had bagged overseas scholarship.

In a new video shared on their Instagram page, Caleb from Ehime Mbano in Imo state excitedly announced that he was also offered a scholarship to the same university by the pastor.

Caleb, who identified himself as the boys' manager, said he handles their Instagram and TikTok accounts. The young man and the boys' appreciated the pastor for the kind gesture when they called at his mansion.

Source: YEN.com.gh