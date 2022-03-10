A mother tickled by her daughter's habit of wearing her grandparents' clothes posted a video of her on Twitter wearing several oversized outfits

Tweeps were chuffed at the mother for sharing the clip as they could relate with her and recommended that she posts more videos of the daughter

Peeps shared stories about their adorably mischievous kids who also formed the habit of dressing up in oversized adult clothes

An amused mother named Nobuhle couldn't help but share a video on Twitter of her cute little girl who loved to play dress-up.

Nobuhle's caption to her video read:

"Everytime my daughter leaves my parents room."

Her observation suggested that the dressing up was a regular occurrence and explained why the cute little tot was seen in various oversized outfits.

Nobuhle's daughter dressed in oversized shoes and a cap that she got from her grandparent's room. Image: nobuhle_xhakaza/Twitter

Peeps on Twitter were enamoured with that toddler and shared stories and pics of their little divas that action dressed in adult clothes.

@T_Nangani shared a funny conspiracy theory:

"Can you believe it, that your parents are the ones doing that to your daughter."

@DasameV was compelled to share her kid who was twinning with Nobuhle's kid:

@Dabwitso_ made an observation:

"I don't know what happens at this age, my son is OBSESSED with any adult shoes he can get his feet into ."

@Leighambro, who loved the video, exclaimed:

"it's the wig for me."

“Little king”: Cute kid steals the show in adorable ‘Career Day’ outfit

Proving that kids really do brighten one's day, South Africa's number one news site, Briefly News, reported that photos of a sweet little boy who looked absolutely adorable in his 'career day' outfit gave peeps online the feels.

The little man, who clearly wants to be a soldier when he grows up, decided to dress up like a top-ranking General. Heading online, the youngster's aunty @TjMulenga1 shared the snaps of her favourite nephew.

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their reactions to the pics of the sweet young boy. Some peeps mused that the tiny general was already ready for any assignment that may come up.

