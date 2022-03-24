After many failed relationships, a man has revealed that he finally met the woman of his dreams, howbeit there's a challenge

According to the man who revealed that his genotype is AS, the lady's genotype is also the same as his, AS

The man wrote on social media that he is not ready to lose the lady and expressed his readiness to 'take a leap of faith'

A man with AS genotype has taken to social media to share his relationship dilemma and a resolution he has reached.

In a post he made on social media platform Twitter, the tweep with the handle @clarseek_hajji said that he had failed relationships in the past but seems to have found the woman of his dreams, but there is a problem.

He wants to settle down with the AS lady

The AS man stated that the lady also has the same genotype as him, making it risky for their unborn kids should they tie the knot.

The man however stated that though he only just met the lady two months ago, he was ready to settle down with her.

@clarseek_hajji said he was going to take a leap of faith.

His tweet reads:

"As an "AS" genotyped individual, after having many failed relationships, I finally met this new babe 2 months ago, we got talking, she happens to be everything I want in my woman but she is AS too, which she is aware of.

"I am going to take this leap of faith and settle down..."

His tweet sparked debate on Twitter

@shayron_mia said:

"My guy everyone is telling they know families that have 3 kids and none is SS, my family is an example. My mum beloved my dad was AA till she had me, bro we also know a family that gave birth to 4 SS and 1 AA.. they have seen Hell on earth trust me !! This isn’t an advisable risk."

@babygirloflag said:

"You are tempting God and expecting Him to perform the miraculous. This feeling will fly out the window when the child has 1st breakdown and you have to transfuse blood and you don’t have a donor. Keep feeling o."

@BamieCarter said:

"It’s easy to ask him to leave until we find ourselves in same shoes… May your creator guide you boss, May your faith uphold you in times of trials and may the universe always be friendly to your stars."

@SuzyRita said:

"Had a friend dt took same leap of faith after several failed relationships. They currently av 2 kids, both AS.

"However, dt it worked for A doesn't mean it will work for B. Ar u ready to subject ur family & d child u bring forth to d whole drama of SS? ARE U SURE? Think am oooo."

