An embarrassing incident occurred during a couple's church wedding after a man seized the moment to propose to his woman

The man's proposal was halted by the pastor who screamed from the church's altar that he wasn't aware of the relationship

The pastor paused his wedding duty on the altar and came to the seat section where the proposal was about to take place to reiterate his stance

A man's attempt to pull a surprise church proposal on his woman ended on a sad note as a pastor stood in his way.

The embarrassing incident transpired while a church wedding was ongoing, as seen in a footage posted by @yabaleftonline on social media platform Instagram.

The pastor stopped the man right in his tracks Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

While the couple was in front of the altar as the wedding progressed, a man quickly went on his knee with a ring in hand but was cautioned by a lady supposedly an usher that it is not approved in the church.

The pastor said he was not aware

The lady's caution was followed by the officiating pastor who screamed ''we don't do that here'' right from the altar and then left his marriage duty to reiterate it.

The pastor added that the lady is his duty and that he wasn't aware of the relationship. He advised the man that before any engagement, his counsel should have been sought.

He went on to ask the stunned man if he didn't embarrass him by his action.

Nigerians react

@ama_doris21 said:

"I am not in support of him proposing to her at that particular moment, the video clearly shows they are still in the alter and vows and prayers are still going for the couples, he shouldn’t have done that at that time, but the pastor saying she is my daughter you don’t do that, I am not aware of the relationship, w*tf!!! Who says you have an opinion about my relationship or who I choose to marry? That is what annoyed me more in the video….mtchew."

@misschidel said:

"Proposal in the mudomo if na me, e go be like make ground open make I just enter inside cause the embarrassment no be here."

@priceless_dauphine said:

"Him proposing inside church isn’t cool, a friend of mine proposed to his bae at my reception ground. I was so happy that my wedding gave birth to another."

@horlah_williamson said:

"You can actually propose in someone’s wedding but probably at end of the reception. On my brother’s wedding a friend proposed..see the love and support everywhere. May it because we were cliques sha."

