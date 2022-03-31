A man, Olaseni Odukoya, came online to call out someone he borrowed N750,000 since 2021 and has refused to pay all back

The debtor only repaid N300,000 of the borrowed sum, asking Olaseni to draft a letter for a GHC1,600 monthly repayment

Many netizens who reacted to Olaseni's post asked him to deal with the debtor in such a way that will put him in check

A man, Olaseni Odukoya, on Thursday, March 31, went on Twitter to reveal the challenges he has been having in recovering the N750,000 he loaned out.

In the post, Olaseni revealed that he gave the person the money in June 2021. Despite the fact that he promised to pay back within a month, he went back on their agreement and was only able to pay N300,000 back after three months.

The debtor is asking the borrower to draft a letter before he can pay him back. Photo source: @senibobo

Source: Twitter

Recovering money from an ungrateful debtor

At the time of writing the report, Olaseni said that he still has not paid the remaining GHC4,000. On Thursday, March 31, with a defiant tone, he asked the man to draft a letter of agreement on the money so that it can be repaid monthly.

The ungrateful debtor said the letter will allow him to repay GHC1,600 on a monthly basis. When Olaseni told him to write the letter himself, he replied:

“If you are ready for collection of your money let me know then. Am not ready for too much talk.”

See his post with screenshots of their conversation below:

Do not loan out what you cannot lose

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@Sheggz01 said:

"Don't borrow people money you can't afford to dash them. Most times it never ends well."

@Morris_Monye said:

"Anyone that disrespectful to me, I won’t even waste time but call the authorities on them."

@chuvanze said:

"Yeah debt is a civil matter not a criminal one. Difficult to achieve anything from involving law enforcement agents , especially when it is a personal transaction I hear."

@tellmarhh said:

"Imagine. E never sleep for cell?"

@iOhJay said:

"Police matter dey too drag abeg. This one na streets level go pure pass!"

@Echi_di_ime said:

"Just draft the letter if that's what will make him to pay you.... This is why I don't borrow people money again."

@Alondra_8896 said:

"Omo! Na small 20k person Dey owe me I dey complain since last week."

@Irunnia_ said:

"I gave someone 350k & after a while he stopped replying my calls. I looked for him everywhere. Even went to his house severally. His family said he ran mad & left. That they can no longer find him. But he dey update WhatsApp status. You don ever see Mad man wey sabi use WhatsApp?"

