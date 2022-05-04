In a lovely demonstration of true love, a Nigerian man is set to tie the knot with a lady who stood by him through the most challenging time of his life

Kingsley Chime was down with cancer and was rejected by many hospitals on grounds that his case was incurable

Friends and some family members all gave up hope save for his fiancee who remained through it all until he miraculously had his health restored

A once ailing Nigerian man whom many had given up hope of him ever recovering is set to marry his heartthrob - a lady who was by his side when the going was tough.

Kingsley Chime from Ndemili, Delta state was down with cancer and was rejected by several hospitals who came to conclusions that his situation was beyond redemption.

Kingsley was rejected by several hospitals. Photo Credit: Festus Nwaomucha

Source: UGC

Kingsley was abandoned and left to wait for the worst

According to his cousin identified as Festus Nwaomucha who shared the story on Facebook, Kingsley's situation lingered for a year as his health got worse.

Festus said Kingsley was helpless and clung to God for survival after all medical efforts failed and he had to be returned home.

The ailing man's friends and some family members abandoned him to his fate.

Only one person stood by him

Festus said in spite of the prevailing health challenge, Kingsley's fiancee didn't for once leave his sight.

She was pressured and advised to dump her ailing lover but the lady wouldn't be swayed.

''His fiancée was the only person left with him day in, day out, despite the daily pressures mounted on her by her “close and distant” well wishers to look elsewhere for the sake of her own future.

''But, she remained committed to stand with the love of her life until the last day, if there will be a last day. She was a big hope, support and relief to her own man. She was constantly pressured to do otherwise, but, she wouldn’t do so,'' Festus wrote.

Festus went on that at one point God intervened and ordered their steps in seeking solutions elsewhere and this was successful.

"Then, the appointed time came, and God in his infinite mercy directed our footsteps to a different location entirely away from home State, where He miraculously healed him completely, to the amazement of a team of oncologists – who previously doubted his strength to undergo 8 hours surgery following his already diminished situation. But, the ways of God is not the ways of man.

"Now, everything is fine. And we return all the praises to God almighty for his kindness, mercy and love upon him."

Festus attached photos of the fully recovered man with his woman while showering encomiums on his fiancee.

See his post below:

Netizens react

Johnson Florence said:

"Thank God for those he used to perfect the healing. Thank to his fiancee for the moral & psychological supports she gave him base on true love."

Rhoda Imonivwerha said:

"No wonder they God's time is the best. Yes he will not come when you want him to come but when he comes, great time happen. Thank God for his faithfulness."

Rosy Danmamman said:

"Wao, what a story, it looks like fairy tale. Such women are hard to come by, they're women with beautiful soul, may God continue to bless her. Husband to be, please, uphold and pamper her all the days of your life, may that day never come when you will make her cry, never forget her humane act in a hurry and God will bless you. Congratulations in advance."

Mavis Okos said:

"Wow, this is touching my brother but our God is able. Whatever He cannot do, does not exist. Congratulations my brother "CHIME" and your best half, your TREASURE who demonstrated the true meaning of love and care. Alusa osanyi."

Source: YEN.com.gh