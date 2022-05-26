A lady's recreation of American rapper Cardi B's 2020 song titled WAP which featured Megan Thee Stallion has caused a stir on social media

The young lady identified as Fanny made a gospel version of the song and even did a video shoot for it

Social media users marvelled at her rap skills, especially how her voice could be mistaken for that of the singer

Fanny, a female content creator has become an internet sensation after she remade American rapper Cardi B's song titled WAP.

WAP, released in 2020 and featured Megan Thee Stallion, received widespread criticism due to its explicit nature and sexual message.

Fanny not only did a gospel version of the song, but rapped like the American rapper.

She went on to do a video shoot in which she performed the remade version of the song.

In the video shoot she shared on Instagram, netizens noted that she seemed to have a striking voice like Cardi B.

Another interesting thing people noted in her remake of the song was that it lacked any sexual-positive message like the criticised original version.

Netizens hail her

@mayanavibez_ said:

"You go need to prove to me legally that you sang this song cause dam*n I’m listening to cardi b straight up."

@cassirilo_ said:

"I really love this... I think you should start a music career immediately."

@_iambrendan said:

"I wanna park my Bentley truck right at the back of the church That line is so freaking Cardi."

@only1deewill said:

"Mehn i must give it to you! Listening watching the video hits."

