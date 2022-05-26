A freelance model and makeup artist, Nomsa Sasha Mooi, has dazzled in several images garmented in different ensembles

The young and very tall lady delivered the photos in which she looked incredibly quintessential on Twitter

Some netizens headed to the comment section to share their views about her stunning figure and sense of style

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Freelance model and makeup artist Nomsa Sasha Mooi has turned heads with several photos garmented in stunning ensembles.

In shots seen by YEN.com.gh on her Twitter page, @Sasathedoll posed in long dresses that flowed to the ground. One of her signature poses shows her holding the tip of the dress for the camera.

Photos of Nomsa Sasha Mooi. Source: Nomsa Sasha Mooi

Source: Twitter

The gorgeous and very tall lady delivered several images in which she looked incredibly gorgeous.

Sasathedoll flexed her confidence and figure in the slim-fitting outfits that held her hips.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Captioning the last snap, the model said, ''a living Mannequin''.

See the photos below:

The impressive photos have many netizens gushing over her sense of fashion and flawless beauty.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

@iamamaz simply said:

''Wow.''

@jammx commented:

''Ka. Wow. Incredibly beautiful.''

@Zeeleevee said:

''You look gorgeous, dear. Wow.''

Spicy Photos of Pretty Lady Flaunting Her Shapely Figure Cause Stir; Peeps Drool Over Her

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young man with the Twitter name, Nomoreliesbaby, has caused a frenzy on social media with steamy photos of a young lady showing off her amazing and attention-grabbing figure.

Nomoreliesbaby uploaded the eye-popping snaps of Babydoll Forbes on Twitter on Wednesday, February 23, leaving peeps in wild excitement and thirsting over her looks.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Babydoll Forbes flexes her eye-catching curves sporting body-fitting wear.

Fella Makafui Shares Delightful Photos Dripping with Cuteness; Peeps Feeling Her Curves

YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress Fella Makafui has released new photos dripping with beauty and cuteness, and fans can't hold their excitement as seen in their reactions.

The famous Yolo star flexed her fashion qualities in an outfit by Bella Bejj that firmly held her curves, hair extensions, and transparent heels to complete her look.

The celebrated actress posted six snaps as she delivered different poses for the lens.

Source: YEN.com.gh