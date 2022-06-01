A video of a gorgeous diminutive lady jamming to a lovely tune at different vacation destinations has delighted many on social media

A delightful video of a vibrant diminutive lady jamming to a lovely tune at different vacation locations has warmed the hearts of several netizens on social media.

In the Instagram clip spotted by YEN.com.gh, the lady could be seen with her travelling bags at an airport gyrating to the tune.

The footage also shows her dancing in an open space with the same energy before being sighted at a beach, where she also delivered wild moves.

The short clip also captures her at a swimming pool, where she shows off her bouncing backside before diving into the water.

Her well-endowed backside and curves make up for her diminutive appearance as she flexed her confidence while entertaining herself.

While some people gushed over her moves, others fell in love with her confidence despite her physical appearance. At the time of writing this report, the video had garnered over 4,000 views.

Social media reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Efia_goldie said:

''I love how she’s living her life regardless.''

Akua_sikapa1 commented:

''Saa girl weide3 preman nii oo.''

Orangehull said:

''I know I shouldn’t, but I just can’t help myself.''

Shuga_daht said:

''With shades in the pool Awell she dey chop Lyf waaa.''

Obaapaesinyamekye commented:

''Happiness is free .''

