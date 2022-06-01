Social media users have shared their thoughts on a video of two female flight attendants dancing on duty

The ladies smartly dressed in their occupation's uniform faced each other as they had a nice dance time in an aeroplane

One of the ladies who some remarked was shy stepped back at some points in the video as her colleague ran the show

Dancing is fast becoming an easy way for employees to liven their workplace and some people let netizens into their nice dance time at work by uploading it on social media.

A video of two female flight attendants having a nice dance time in an airplane has stirred reactions on the net.

The ladies showed their dance skills. Photo Credit: TikTok/@athenia_paul

The showcase was ignited by one of the ladies identified as Athenia Paul on TikTok. The social media savvy Athenia from time to time shares videos of her activities at work and this one was one of them.

This time she teamed up with a colleague as they danced on duty.

The beautiful ladies faced each other as they shook their waists before Athenia's colleague retreated, allowing her to continue dancing alone.

In the cute video, Athenia faced the camera as she danced happily alone while her colleague turned spectator watched on.

Social media users gush

Confi Chuks said:

"Mama I really wanna be a flight attendant."

Ola Nakel said:

"That one girl, she is shy, but she wanna indulge."

Iamsmalljesus said:

"Which fligjt do you work with ?? Let me book your flight one if this days."

Voice of Bev said:

"Looking beautiful ❤️kindly connect me I'm also an air Hostess but I haven't found a job."

Wisdom_Brother_Man said:

"Awww!nice stature athenia keep it up... brother man say so!!"

