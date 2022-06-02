A Nigerian man who obviously has a grateful heart has been seen clutching his newborn baby and dancing inside a room

From the video, it is very clear that the man loves his child and feels blessed to have the kid around as his own

The video has gone viral, making social media users emotional across platforms; many equally joined the man in celebration

A Nigerian man has been seen in a heartwarming video dancing with his newborn baby in his arms, obviously grateful to God for the gift.

The young man held up his baby while making some movements and singing a touching song in the Igbo language.

The man is so happy he danced with the baby in his hand. Photo credit: Tiktok/@johnbestmpaoko.

Grateful heart shown through dance and song

The man's outpouring of happiness and appreciation to God in the video got many of his fans feeling emotional.

The song he sang when interpreted in English simply means one who God has blessed in abundance.

Watch the video below:

Facebook users react

When the video was shared on Facebook, it garnered a lot of reactions. Here are a few of them:

Innocent Chima Nwachukwu

"That's awesome! Congratulations! Grow in wisdom knowledge and understanding in sound mind's in the mighty name of Jesus Amen."

Etakefe Ochuko commented:

"Congratulations dear. May God almighty continue to enrich you abundantly above all things in Jesus mighty name amen."

Happiness Hans Hansel said

"Congratulations to you bro on your bundle of joy and success in your life."

