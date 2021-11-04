A bus has been captured moving on two tyres and half body and many social media users can't believe their eyes

The video of the bus was shared on Instagram by Tunde Ednut who also couldn't explain how it was possible for the vehicle to do so

Some of those that flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts said it is possible because the engine of the bus is in the bonnet

A bus moving on two tyres and half body has got many talking on social media as they wondered how it was even possible to do so.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the back part of the bus had been taken out.

The vehicle could be seen moving on just two tyres as the bonnet was open. Apart from the driver, another man could be seen in the video.

Sharing the video, Tunde Ednut wrote:

"Ah ah! Is this even possible? Na Wetin people no dey believe I wan dey do now."

Social media reacts

Many people on social media couldn't believe their eyes after seeing the video and they soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

An Instagram user with the handle @oyiborebel wrote:

"Keep moving forward no matter the disabilities or obstacles in front."

@vicky_brown_1 said:

"Na Wetin pass e power e wan day do now."

@nathanielvibe commented:

"No be juju be that."

@ogastanlee said:

"The engine is definitely still in the truck."

@symply_cookie1 wrote:

"The engine dey front na very possible."

Danfo gear shares seat with passengers

In other news, a driver of a commercial bus popularly called danfo has got people talking on social media as his vehicle gear could be seen sharing a seat with passengers.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @wisdomblogg, the driver could be seen stretching his hand to the back to change gear.

Passengers sat calmly in the commercial vehicle as the driver drove and changed gear, and one of the people in the bus captured the moment on camera.

Source: Yen.com.gh