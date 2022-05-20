A little boy's stunning and sizzling dance showcase on a street has caused a commotion on social media

The lad who appeared to be shy had covered his face as people surrounded him to watch him dance

In seconds, his shyness was fast forgotten as he impressed with waist dance moves like he was a woman

A video of a little boy overcoming his shyness to deliver an incredible dance showcase on a street has gone viral on the net.

The kid's performance caught the attention of Uganda singer Ring Rapper Ratata whose song Otyamu featuring Levixone was being danced to in the clip.

The boy made people forget he was shy with his moves. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @ringrapparatata

Source: UGC

In the short clip, the boy was spotted in the midst of street folks with his palms over his face.

His audience which comprised majorly of kids watched with keen interest and he didn't disappoint.

Starting off slowly, the kid whined his waist while still covering his face and appeared to come out of his shell as the dance progressed.

This is as he removed his hands from his face as he bent for a twerk dance.

He wowed his guests as he shook his waist slowly like a lady.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@nickmentol_king said:

"Badt guy .. You're a good dancer."

@degar.studio said:

"Love from Armenia to you little angels."

