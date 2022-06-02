A couple has splashed several portraits spotlighting the different stages of growth of their adorable triplets

Antonio Livingston and Dee Michelle welcomed the babies on January 18, 2021, and have since shared the joy with their followers online

YEN.com.gh selected photos from when the couple first made the birth of the babies public to the girls now standing on their feet

A couple, Antonio Livingston and Dee Michelle, has splashed several photos highlighting the different stages of growth of their adorable triplets on social media.

The cute babies made their grand entrance into the world on January 18, 2021, and the couple took to social media to announce their birth.

''On January 18, Amani, Amber & Dream made their grand entrance into this world! I only see God when I look at my babies.

''Thank you, God! I birthed three perfect babies at 32 weeks, one-day gestation. I am beyond for a smooth delivery and most importantly, healthy babies,'' they shared along with photos of the babies on Instagram.

Antonio Livingston and Dee Michelle have since shared visuals showing the different stages of growth of their babies.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the images from when the couple first made the birth of the babies public to the girls now standing on their feet below.

1. Announcing the birth of the triplets.

2. Mom beams with smiles in a picture with her cute triplets.

3. Couple poses with their babies.

