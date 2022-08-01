A beautiful bridesmaid took over the dance floor at a wedding reception to thrill guests with her stellar dance moves

In a video that has amassed the reactions of many internet users, she is seen jamming to a popular song by Adekunle Gold featuring Davido

Ama_pozzible, who commented with one other internet user said, ''the guests are just so boring, just sitting down there like [that]''

A confident bridesmaid stormed the dance floor to thrill guests at a wedding reception with her stellar dance moves in a video that has gained reactions.

In the footage seen by YEN.com.gh on Phils_ushering, the young lady appeared at the ceremony in a straight dress that firmly grabbed her figure.

She jammed to the song High, a popular hit song by Adekunle Gold featuring Davido, to entertain the seated guests.

Photos of lady dancing at wedding reception. Credit: phils_ushering

Source: Instagram

The video has garnered tons of reactions but fewer comments on social media. YEN.com.gh highlighted the comments below:

Peeps react online

Nanaabena.anokyewaa said:

''This bridesmaid is crazy.''

Ama_pozzible commented:

''The guests are just so boring; just sitting down there like [that].''

Source: YEN.com.gh