Kwesi Arthur, Vic Mensa and Blackway have joined the train of Ghanaian musicians who are putting the country on the map

The trio have been named among some of the biggest names in the international music scene to have their songs being played at NFL games

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their excitement about the milestone of these young artistes

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur and American-born Ghanaian rapper, Victor Kwesi Mensah known as Vic Mensa have been featured on the soundtrack list of NFL's Madden 23.

Kwesi Arthur And Vic Mensa. Photo Source: @NFL @kwesiarthur_ @vicmensa

Source: Instagram

The song that was added was titled 'Winning', and it was from Kwesi Arthur’s Son of Jacob album. The song features Vic Mensa, who did a phenomenal job together with Producer extraordinaire, Juicexx. David Duncan brought his creativity to light with dope visuals for the music video.

The song will feature on the EA Sports Madden 23 soundtrack list for the National Football League (NFL) 2023, which will be played at every game in the United States of America.

Other renowned musicians who made the list are; Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Pusha T, and Lil Wayne, among others.

This announcement is a major win for Kwesi Arthur and Vic Mensa and the Ghanaian music industry at large.

The “Winning” track made it onto the A-list due to the uniquely defined lyrics and positive energy it exudes throughout the song.

Also, popular Ghanaian rapper based in America, Yaw Sintim-Misa, popularly known as Blackway, made it to the list as well.

Some of his hit songs, such as; 'Lavar', 'Intense', and 'What's Up Danger', would be played at the games during the NFL.

Many share their excitement on this huge move

@KofiJamar:

Huge ☝

@AsieduMends:

Energy

@KayRon_Gh:

Blackway is also Ghanaian and he's on there✅

@OmarPhestival1:

Grrrrrrrr to de world @GroundUpChale @KWESIARTHUR_

@chryxx2003:

Kwesi to the world

Source: YEN.com.gh