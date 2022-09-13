An entertaining video of an old lady dancing with her granddaughter has gone viral on the social media streets

The clip shows the child showing her gogo some moves before the old lady takes over the dance routine with great energy

Mzansi peeps were left both amused and in doubts as to whether it was really an old lady under the outfit in the clip

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Moments shared between the elderly and their playful grandkids are one of the most heart-warming sights. A video of a little girl and her granny busting some energetic dance moves has gained the love and laughs of several Mzansi netizens.

A video of a granny and her grandchild busting some moves had Mzansi in stitches. Image: Relow the comedian/Facebook

Source: UGC

The footage, which boasts over 870K views, was shared by Relow the comedian on Facebook, and shows a girl showing off some of her moves as her granny looks on.

The magogo quickly interjects and quickly drops her handbag to the floor as she begins to bust her own moves. She dances to the beat with high energy as she jumps, jives, and moves all around, taking over the dance routine as her granddaughter follows suit.

The pair have a ball together as they move along to the amapiano track as the cute clip comes to an end.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The gogo’s moves had many SA peeps doubtful as to whether it was really an old lady under outfit, as some suspected it may have been a young man.

Check out the viral video and the funny commentary below:

Puseletso Moses said:

“I was believing the granny vibes until I saw gore the Behind is fake.”

Gloria Sambo reacted:

“Gogo o nwele red bull.”

Brenda Jumbe commented:

“That's a he there. Not magogo.”

Mpume Thobile Ntuli Shabalala responded:

“I swear to God akuyena ugranny lo nosho ngasho .”

Carly Ditlhake wrote:

“This is a real granny, she is flexible and her grandkids are lucky to have a granny like this.”

Nonhle Mbambo replied:

“Here is this granny ungena emall eshibilika.”

Buhle Vee Mthembu shared:

“Someone's mother-in-law.”

King Nathi Evra Senyo said:

“Some kids are blessed to have granny vibes.”

Ghanaian Plus-size Man Steals Limelight with His Intense Dance Moves at Wedding Reception

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that there's always that one person who becomes the joy with their delightful presence and impressive dance moves at events, especially weddings.

A young man in an African outfit rocked the dance floor at a wedding reception, where he shakes his moves to a praise song.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, the young man stole the limelight with his energy-filled and exciting modern steps and leg works.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za